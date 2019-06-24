Murder suspect found hanging at police station toilet, 2 cops suspended

A 30-year-old murder suspect, who was being interrogated by police at Visaratganj police station in Bareilly district, reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself inside the washroom of the police station on Sunday. While no case has been lodged into the police custody death, the SHO and a head constable have been suspended for “dereliction of duty”. A recommendation for the suspension of a homeguard, who was on sentry duty, has also been made.

The suspect, Ramveer Singh, a native of Badaun district who is married and had two children, was brought to the police station for questioning into the murder of his relative — 28-year-old Shyam Singh alias Shyamu — whose body was recovered last week.

“During questioning, Ramveer confessed that he along with his three friends had killed Shyam Singh and later dumped his body on railway tracks near his house. Ramveer also told us that he was having a relationship with the girl who married Shyam Singh last month. Upset over her marriage, Ramveer killed Shyam Singh,” Circle Officer (Anwala area) Ram Prakash said, adding that Ramveer Singh also confessed his involvement in the murder before his sister and other relatives, who had come to the police station on Saturday.

“Shyam Singh’s body was recovered from the railway tracks on June 18 near his house at Akha village in Visaratganj area. His family had not file any complaint to the police then. Three days ago, Shyam Singh’s father came to the police station and alleged that he suspects the role of Ramveer behind his son’s murder. He also said that if police found Ramveer’s involvement in his son’s murder, he would get a murder case lodged against him,” said the CO, adding that Shyam Singh’s family is yet to file a murder case.

Police also claimed to have made video of Ramveer’s confession.

“Today, Ramveer Singh asked policemen to take him to the washroom. When Ramveer did not come out after 10 minutes, the escorting policeman broke the doors to find his body hanging with an iron rod of the ventilator. He had used a scarf to hang himself,” the CO said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Bareilly) Muniraj G suspended SHO Shoaib Mian and Head Constable Rishi Pal Singh and has sent a letter to the Commandant, Homeguards, for action against home guard Yudhistir Singh.

“The SHO has been suspended for not mentioning about questioning of Ramveer Singh in the general diary of the police station,” said Ram Prakash.