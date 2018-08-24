Murder of Unnao girl’s father: Police to probe witness death

All the five accused are lodged in Lucknow district jail. (Express Photo/File) All the five accused are lodged in Lucknow district jail. (Express Photo/File)

A police inquiry has been ordered into the death of a witness in the murder case of the father of a teenage girl raped last year in Unnao.

BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar was arrested in April in connection with the rape, and the CBI charged five people, including Singh’s brother Atul Singh Sengar, in relation to the death of the girl’s father. Sengar and four others were accused of brutally assaulting the rape victim’s father, who died on April 9 while in judicial custody.

The witness, 32-year-old Yunus Khan who ran a grocery shop near rape victim’s house, died at his house in Unnao on August 18 and was buried by the family without informing the investigating agency. A CBI officer said Yunus was one of the witnesses who saw the accused assaulting the father of the rape victim on April 2. The rape victim’s uncle has alleged Yunus was murdered but the police told The Indian Express the witness’ family said he died of a liver disease and buried the body.

Also read | Rahul Gandhi asks: ‘Is this your idea of justice, Mr 56?’

Safipur (Unnao) Circle Officer Vipin Ranjan Rai, who is conducting the inquiry, said: “Superintendent of Police Harish Kumar Wednesday ordered an inquiry into death of Yunus Khan on a complaint filed by Unnao rape victim’s uncle”.

“The complainant alleged that Sengar and his associates got Yunus killed in a conspiracy,” said Rai. The girl’s uncle has “demanded that body of Yunus should be exhumed and sent for autopsy to know cause of death”.

All the five accused are lodged in Lucknow district jail.

The officer said Yunus family during inquiry denied the allegation he was murdered.

“Yunus’s family said he was suffering from liver cirrhosis for four years. His treatment was going on. Yunus died at his home on August 18,” said the officer.

According to the officer, Yunus’ family said during inquiry that the rape victim’s uncle visited their house three days ago and offered money for filing a false complaint of murder. “I have been directed to complete the inquiry in three days, after which it would be decided if body needs to be exhumed,” said the officer.

The rape victim’s uncle said, “He demanded investigation because he suspect there could be a conspiracy behind it. I didn’t offer money to Yunus family”.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App