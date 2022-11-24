Murder of a gangster in a Muzaffarnagar courtroom: Booked as juvenile 7 yrs ago, ‘shooter’ now declared adult

Nearly seven years after being booked as a “juvenile” for allegedly shooting a 38-year-old gangster inside a courtroom in Muzaffarnagar, the Juvenile Justice Board has declared the alleged shooter a major on the basis of a medical report.

“The medical examination of the boy was conducted by a medical board to ascertain his age after his family claimed him to be a minor. We produced his class VI and VII educational certificates. The Juvenile Justice Board, however, declared him as an adult, stating that he was 18 years, 10 months and 22 days old on the day of the murder,” said defence counsel Chandra Veer Singh.

The family will now file an appeal against the Juvenile Justice Board order in the upper court.

Prosecuting Officer (Muzaffarnagar) Sandeep Kumar said: “The board decided the age on the basis of a report of the medical board.”

According to police records, the case dates back to February 15, 2015, when gangster Vicky Tyagi was brought to Muzaffarnagar district court for a hearing in a case.

Vikrant alias Vicky Tyagi, a noted gangster, was lodged in Muzaffarnagar district jail.

When the court proceeding was going on, the youth entered the courtroom in a lawyer’s uniform.

When the hearing was going on, he allegedly took out a pistol and opened fire at Tyagi. A murder case was lodged against 11 persons, including four policemen, in the case.

The policemen were booked on charges of criminal conspiracy. The youth was caught on the spot and since then lodged in judicial custody.

Police had then said that the accused shooter told them that his rival had given the contract to Vicky Tyagi to kill him and his family members. Before Tyagi could have planned the murder, he allegedly killed him, added the police.