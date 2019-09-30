Murder FIR lodged after BJP worker’s body found

Agra Police on Saturday lodged an FIR against unidentified people in connection with the alleged murder of a 46-year-old BJP leader, whose body was recovered from a canal in Fatehpur Sikri area of the district.

The woman, Parveen Begum, was BJP president of Agra’s Dayalbagh Minority Cell, said party’s Agra district president Vijay Shivharey.

A resident of Karbala area in Agra, Begum went missing on Thursday and her husband, Palley Khan, filed a missing person’s report with New Agra Police Station. Her body was recovered from the canal on Friday evening.

Citing an autopsy report, police said the body had no injuries and the death occurred due to drowning.

The SHO of New Agra Police Station, Rajesh Kumar Pandey, said, “The victim’s family suspected murder because the body was found far from her residence. Investigation has begun.” He added that police were yet to recover Begum’s cellphone.

Begum went out of her house for some work after answering a phone call on Thursday, said Kumar. “She told her family that she was going to meet someone. In the evening, she called her daughter-in-law Heena and informed that she was at a police station and would reach home soon. When she did not return, her husband, Palley Khan, called her up but got no response. After the family failed to locate her, a missing person’s report was filed,” he said. The following day, police recovered a body from a canal.

Based on a phone number written on a piece of paper which was recovered from a purse, police dialled the number and asked the man to reach the spot, said Circle Officer of Achhenera Namrita Srivastava. The man identified the body as that of Begum. At the police station during identification of the body, the family claimed that there were injury marks on the face and head of Begum.