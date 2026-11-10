Why murder charge in accident case?: Court grants bail to Kanpur Thar driver in hit-and-run

The 24-year-old woman who allegedly rammed her Mahindra Thar into a scooter in Kanpur, killing the rider, has been released on bail. The court questioned the invocation of murder charges in the case before rejecting the police application seeking her judicial custody.
The woman, Geet Sachan, had recently returned from Italy after completing a management degree. During the investigation, police found that she was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident, while her minor younger sister was sitting beside her.
She was arrested on November 8 and granted bail the same day.
“Sachan was produced before the court, which granted her bail, observing that there were insufficient grounds for her arrest. The court also rejected our application seeking her judicial custody and questioned the invocation of murder charges in the case. Following the court’s observations, the murder charge has been dropped and replaced with culpable homicide not amounting to murder,” said Keshav Tiwari, Station House Officer of Kalyanpur police station.
The accident
According to the police, the victim, Santosh Singh Chauhan, 55, was returning home from a market when the accident occurred on the evening of November 7. The SUV dragged his two-wheeler for several metres before it crashed into a roadside railing.
A police team rushed to the spot in Awas Vikas Colony and shifted Chauhan to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
As people gathered at the spot following the crash, the two women allegedly got out of the SUV and left in another car driven by a man. He reportedly arrived there after the women called him to the spot.
Chauhan lived in Kanpur’s Panki area. His son, Rahul Singh, reached the accident site shortly afterwards using the GPS tracker installed on his father’s scooter.
The case was initially registered at Kalyanpur police station on a complaint filed by Rahul, who accused Sachan of murder.