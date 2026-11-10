Why murder charge in accident case?: Court grants bail to Kanpur Thar driver in hit-and-run

The 24-year-old woman who allegedly rammed her Mahindra Thar into a scooter in Kanpur, killing the rider, has been released on bail. The court questioned the invocation of murder charges in the case before rejecting the police application seeking her judicial custody.

The woman, Geet Sachan, had recently returned from Italy after completing a management degree. During the investigation, police found that she was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident, while her minor younger sister was sitting beside her.

She was arrested on November 8 and granted bail the same day.

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“Sachan was produced before the court, which granted her bail, observing that there were insufficient grounds for her arrest. The court also rejected our application seeking her judicial custody and questioned the invocation of murder charges in the case. Following the court’s observations, the murder charge has been dropped and replaced with culpable homicide not amounting to murder,” said Keshav Tiwari, Station House Officer of Kalyanpur police station.