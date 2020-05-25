Mumbai man held for threat to Yogi: Police

On May 22, an FIR was lodged against unidentified people in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar station after the WhatsApp message was received.(Express File) On May 22, an FIR was lodged against unidentified people in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar station after the WhatsApp message was received.(Express File)

A day after being arrested in Mumbai, a local court on Sunday granted the Uttar Pradesh Police four days’ transit remand of a 25-year-old man accused of threatening to blow up Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The accused, identified as Kamran Ameen, allegedly sent the message to the police’s emergency response centre 112 on Thursday night. He was arrested from near his home in the Chunabhatti suburb.

“We are bringing Kamran to Lucknow on a transit remand,” said Additional Superintendent of Police of the Special Task Force (STF) Vishal Vikram Singh.

The police said so far no link had been established between Ameen and any banned organisation. “We have yet to interrogate the accused in length. Picture will be clearer after he is questioned,” Singh said.

Kamran used to work as a security guard before undergoing a spinal cord operation in 2017. He stopped working after that, and allegedly started using drugs, said investigators. His father Ameen, who died two months ago, was a taxi driver, and his elder brother is a mobile mechanic, POLICE SAID.

On May 22, an FIR was lodged against unidentified people in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar station after the WhatsApp message was received. After the police found out during preliminary inquiry that the message was sent from Mumbai, the STF contacted its counterparts in Mumbai, and sent a team there.

After his arrest, the accused was taken to the Kalachowkie unit of the Mumbai Anti-Terrorist Squad. he confessed to the crime, said a police officer. The Mumbai police later handed over his custody to its UP counterparts.

