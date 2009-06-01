Multimedia CDs to invade classrooms

To make teaching in classrooms interesting,the State Institute of Educational Technology (SIET) has decided to introduce audio-visual CDs in secondary classes.

In a three-day workshop organised by SIET concluded on Saturday,nearly 40 secondary school teachers from five districts across the state identified areas of each subject that need audio-visual representation for better understanding.

In biology,for instance,reproductive system is an uncomfortable topic for both students and teachers. The CDs will help break the ice and make things clear to the students, said Lalita Pradeep,Principal of District Institute of Education and Training and deputy production in-charge of SIET.

Shahnaz Siddiqui,in-charge of Sarva Siksha Abhiyan in Lucknow,added: Many concepts of science like the movement of earth and the phases of moon cannot be conceptualised if not shown visually. This is where CDs come into play. Students often tend to pick up wrong pronunciation of English. The CDs will be very handy, said Prabhakar Upadhyay,an English teacher from Kanpur.

Though audio-visual education is being implemented till Class VIII through Gyan Darshan Programme on Doordarshan,due to lack of infrastructure,schools have not been able to avail this facility to its fullest,Pradeep said. Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan,which is funding the programme,will provide audio-visual appliances to the secondary schools.

