Multi-crore animal husbandry tender scam: DIG surrenders in Lucknow court, sent to judicial custody till Feb 9

A Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of UP Police wanted in connection with a multi-crore tender scam in the animal husbandry department surrendered in a local court here on Wednesday. The anti-corruption court sent Arvind Sen to judicial custody till February 9.

“Arvind Sen today appeared before an anti-corruption court, which sent him to judicial custody till February 9. We will move court tomorrow to seek his police custody,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gomti Nagar, Shweta Srivastava.

According to the police, last June, Madhya Pradesh-based businessman Manjeet Singh Bhatia had lodged a case against 12 people and some other unidentified persons at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow. Bhatia accused them of duping him of Rs 9.72 crore by floating a fake tender in the name of the Uttar Pradesh Animal Husbandry Department between March 2017 and 2018.

Sen, a 2013-batch IPS officer, is accused of calling Bhatia to his office in 2019 and threatening him with dire consequences, said the police. Sen was the Superintendent of Police (SP) at the Crime Branch Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) in Lucknow at the time. The police said that they found during investigation that Sen received money from the co-accused.

As Sen remained absconding despite several summons, a local court here last month declared him a proclaimed offender. Property attachment notices were pasted at his Lucknow and Faizabad residences, and the police announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information on Sen. Two days ago, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court rejected Sen’s anticipatory bail. The officer, a Faizabad resident, was DIG (Provincial Armed Constabulary), Agra Zone, when the state government suspended him last August. He is slated to retire on January 31.

The police have so far arrested 14 people, including journalists, for allegedly duping Bhatia. Sen’s role came to light during the investigation.

Meanwhile, the UP Police is also conducting raids to trace IPS officer Mani Lal Patidar, who is wanted in connection with the death of a businessman in Mahoba.

A local court in Lucknow, where the case is being heard, has also declared Patidar, 2014-batch IPS officer, a proclaimed offender. A notice of attachment of his property has been pasted at the officer’s residence at Dungarpur in Rajasthan.

On September 8 last year, 44-year-old Mahoba-based businessman Indra Kant Tripathi was found with a bullet injury inside his car, just a day after he accused Patidar of corruption and criminal intimidation in a video. Tripathi’s elder brother Ravi Kant lodged a case in Mahoba against Patidar, former station officer of Kabrai police station (Mahoba) Devendra Shukla, local businessmen Suresh Soni and Brahm Dutt, accusing them of harassing his brother for money. After the trader’s death, the police pressed murder charges against them. The Special Investigation Team concluded that Tripathi had died by suicide in the car. The police then amended the charge to abetment of suicide. During the course of the investigation, the role of constable Arun Kumar Yadav came into light. Except Patidar, all the accused have been arrested.