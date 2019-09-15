Mulayam’s trust vacates govt bungalow after notice over pending rent

Lohia Trust, founded by Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, has vacated the government bungalow, it was allotted, following a notice by Estate Department to pay the pending rent.

According to Additional Chief Secretary (Information Department) Awanish Awasthi, a rent of Rs 30 lakh was pending and the trust vacated the bungalow, spread over around 20,000 sq feet, on its own after paying the amount.

After its re-allotment during the previous SP regime in the state, the rent of the palatial bungalow, situated adjacent to the Samajwadi Party headquarters on Vikramaditya Marg in Lucknow’s Gautampalli area, was renewed at Rs 72,000 per month.

“A rent of Rs 72,000 per month was fixed for the bungalow, allotted to the Lohia Trust, as per market rate. Only recently, a notice was served to the trust as the rent was not paid for a long time. Now after the notice they deposited the whole pending amount of Rs 30 lakh and then vacated the bungalow. Meanwhile, there is already a Supreme Court order in force, stating that all the prime location government bungalows allotted to NGOs or trusts should be relieved,” said Aswathi.

While Mulayam Singh is president of the trust, his brother and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) founder Shivpal Yadav is the secretary. His son and SP president Akhilesh Yadav and several other party leaders are the trust members.

Asked about the eviction, Akhilesh told the media that Lohia Trust belongs to Netaji (Mulayam) and he has no information on why the government is vacating the trust building.