Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Mulayam Singh still in ICU, condition critical, says Gurugram hospital

Mulayam Singh Yadav, 82, was admitted to the ICU of Medanta hospital, Gurugram on Sunday.

Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav on a wheelchair during voting for Presidential elections in July. He is in ICU of Gurugram since October 2 after his health deteriorated (Express/FILE)

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Medanta hospital in Gurugram and his condition remains critical, the hospital said on Friday.

He is being administered life-saving drugs, it said in a health bulletin.

“Mulayam Singh ji is still critical and on life-saving drugs. He is being treated in the ICU (of) Medanta hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists,” the hospital said.

The bulletin was also shared by the Samajwadi Party’s official handle on Twitter.

Yadav, 82, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday.

First published on: 07-10-2022 at 03:59:01 pm
