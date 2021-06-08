scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 07, 2021
Most read

Mulayam Singh gets jab, BJP takes swipe at Akhilesh

The BJP described it as a "good message" and took a swipe at Akhilesh Yadav, saying SP workers and its president should take inspiration from him.

By: PTI | Lucknow |
June 8, 2021 4:08:24 am
It was not specified if it was Mulayam Singh's first dose or second dose of vaccine. (PTI)

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, 81,,got vaccinated at a private hospital here on Monday, the party said. It did not elaborate whether he got his first dose of the vaccine or the second. The BJP described it as a “good message” and took a swipe at Akhilesh Yadav, saying SP workers and its president should take inspiration from him.

Click here for more

In January, Akhilesh had termed the anti-coronavirus vaccines as “vaccine of the BJP” and said he would not take the shot. Later, he clarified that he never insulted the scientists who developed the vaccines.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 07: Latest News

Advertisement