Mulayam Singh gets jab, BJP takes swipe at Akhilesh

By: PTI | Lucknow |
June 8, 2021 4:08:24 am
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, 81,,got vaccinated at a private hospital here on Monday, the party said. It did not elaborate whether he got his first dose of the vaccine or the second. The BJP described it as a “good message” and took a swipe at Akhilesh Yadav, saying SP workers and its president should take inspiration from him.
In January, Akhilesh had termed the anti-coronavirus vaccines as “vaccine of the BJP” and said he would not take the shot. Later, he clarified that he never insulted the scientists who developed the vaccines.
