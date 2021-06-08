Mulayam Singh gets jab, BJP takes swipe at Akhilesh

It was not specified if it was Mulayam Singh's first dose or second dose of vaccine. (PTI)

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, 81,,got vaccinated at a private hospital here on Monday, the party said. It did not elaborate whether he got his first dose of the vaccine or the second. The BJP described it as a “good message” and took a swipe at Akhilesh Yadav, saying SP workers and its president should take inspiration from him.

In January, Akhilesh had termed the anti-coronavirus vaccines as “vaccine of the BJP” and said he would not take the shot. Later, he clarified that he never insulted the scientists who developed the vaccines.