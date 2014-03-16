Mulayam blames central schemes for graft at village level



his government, in Lucknow on Saturday Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav ahead of a press conference at the party headquarters, held to mark two years ofhis government, in Lucknow on Saturday

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Mulayam Singh Yadav has blamed UPA’s flagship schemes — like MNREGA, Mid-day Meal and Food Security — for giving rise to corruption at the village level.

In an appeal released by the SP to mark completion of two years of the Akhilesh Yadav government Saturday, Mulayam alleged that the Congress drafts such “attractive” schemes which do not benefit common man but lets middlemen make money.

Mulayam also termed the Congress-led UPA regime as a government of scams, which has affected country’s position both internally and at international level.

He blamed the UPA regime for an “unsuccessful foreign policy” and underlined how India does not share good relations with any of its neighbours, as a result of which many known personalities of the country were humiliated abroad.

Mulayam targeted PM Manmohan Singh, comparing him to a horse rider whose reins are in someone else’s hand.

Without naming the BJP, the SP chief said communal and divisive forces are trying to capture power. He also praised Akhilesh Yadav;s government for completing two years, highlighting its various welfare schemes. SP has printed 40,000 copies of Mulayam’s appeal for distribution across the state.

On the occasion though there were no government functions, Akhilesh mentioned various welfare steps taken by his government in the last two years. He admitted work needed to be done for good governance.

The CM also warned such ministers and party leaders who are trying to “sabotage” the party’s prospects in the polls. “Those who will betray us during this battle, the party will surely think about them,” he said.

Already, two ministers, Anand Singh and Manoj Paras, have been removed following reports of their opposition to party candidates.

Akhilesh said he was confident of faring well in the polls. “In 2012 also, there were no competitors and this year also there is none. We are fighting on the basis of our achievements and are getting the support of people,” he claimed.

In a veiled attack on BJP PM probable Narendra Modi, Akhilesh said: “Some leaders rake up development issue but adopt a communal path to gain power.”

Responding to a query, Akhilesh said the media had blown up several incidents during his regime. “In the case of suspension of an officer (Durga Shakti Nagpal), she along with a senior journalist was sitting in Lucknow and they didn’t know each other, but the journalist’s channel was showing all negative stories. Now, I have given (her) a good posting but no one congratulated me,” he said.

Over Mulayam’s criticism of his government, Akhilesh refuted any differences between him and his father.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App