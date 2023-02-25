scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Advertisement

Mukhtar Ansari’s bail plea rejected in Gangster Act case

The bail application was filed on September 29, 2021, by Advocate Upendra Upadhyay on behalf of Ansari.

The court passed the order on an application filed by Ansari seeking bail in a case under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, lodged at Dakshin Tola police station in Mau district. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Mukhtar Ansari’s bail plea rejected in Gangster Act case
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

THE ALLAHABAD High Court has rejected a bail application filed by gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in a Gangster Act case registered against him in Mau district.

The court passed the order on an application filed by Ansari seeking bail in a case under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, lodged at Dakshin Tola police station in Mau district.

“Considering the allegations, extremely long criminal history of the accused-applicant and the fact that in several cases the accused-applicant could secure acquittal as the witnesses turned hostile because of fear and terror or the witnesses got eliminated, this court finds that the application for simpliciter withdrawal is to be rejected and the application for bail is to be dismissed on merit,” said Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh in an order passed on February 13.

The bail application was filed on September 29, 2021, by Advocate Upendra Upadhyay on behalf of Ansari.

The court also took note of the applicant filing a withdrawal application for the bail application and said that in its affidavit for withdrawal, the applicant doesn’t mention that he will not file a fresh application seeking bail in the same case.

The court quoted its order issued on January 6, 2021, wherein it rejected Ansari’s bail plea. “This court is of the view that the accused-applicant wants to avoid this Bench and, therefore, it has been prayed on behalf of the accused-applicant to reject this bail application as withdrawn simpliciter as there is no bar for filing subsequent bail application. Therefore, this Court would like to proceed to decide the case on merit instead of rejecting the bail application as withdrawn simpliciter,” Justice Singh had said in his January order.

Additional Government Advocate Ratnendu Kumar Singh, who argued on behalf of the state submitted that Ansari is a “dreaded criminal, gangster and one of the biggest bahubalis of India”.

Also Read
Students expelled over shaving beards| Will help students if they file co...
state budget 2023, suresh khanna, e ways, roads, metros, indian express
Infra push: Two new e-ways, roads & Metros
Meerut, Saharanpur, Lucknow news, Uttar Pradesh, Indian Express, current affairs
Police double reward amount for Haji Iqbal to Rs 1 lakh as six teams look...
Two minors allegedly rape 9-yr-old girl, record video
Advertisement

He also submitted in the court a list of 58 cases against Ansari.

 

 

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 25-02-2023 at 04:04 IST
Next Story

FM raises developing countries’ debt issues, seeks multilateral coordination

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close