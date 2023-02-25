Mukhtar Ansari’s bail plea rejected in Gangster Act case

THE ALLAHABAD High Court has rejected a bail application filed by gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in a Gangster Act case registered against him in Mau district.

The court passed the order on an application filed by Ansari seeking bail in a case under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, lodged at Dakshin Tola police station in Mau district.

“Considering the allegations, extremely long criminal history of the accused-applicant and the fact that in several cases the accused-applicant could secure acquittal as the witnesses turned hostile because of fear and terror or the witnesses got eliminated, this court finds that the application for simpliciter withdrawal is to be rejected and the application for bail is to be dismissed on merit,” said Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh in an order passed on February 13.

The bail application was filed on September 29, 2021, by Advocate Upendra Upadhyay on behalf of Ansari.

The court also took note of the applicant filing a withdrawal application for the bail application and said that in its affidavit for withdrawal, the applicant doesn’t mention that he will not file a fresh application seeking bail in the same case.

The court quoted its order issued on January 6, 2021, wherein it rejected Ansari’s bail plea. “This court is of the view that the accused-applicant wants to avoid this Bench and, therefore, it has been prayed on behalf of the accused-applicant to reject this bail application as withdrawn simpliciter as there is no bar for filing subsequent bail application. Therefore, this Court would like to proceed to decide the case on merit instead of rejecting the bail application as withdrawn simpliciter,” Justice Singh had said in his January order.

Additional Government Advocate Ratnendu Kumar Singh, who argued on behalf of the state submitted that Ansari is a “dreaded criminal, gangster and one of the biggest bahubalis of India”.

Advertisement

He also submitted in the court a list of 58 cases against Ansari.