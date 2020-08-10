Mukhtar Ansari’s aide shot dead: UP STF

Rakesh Pandey’s family has demanded an inquiry. Rakesh Pandey’s family has demanded an inquiry.

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Sunday said that a gangster, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, was gunned down in Sarojini Nagar area of Lucknow.

Rakesh Pandey alias Hanuman Pandey, 46, was a close associate of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, police said.

Pandey was an accused in the 2005 killing of BJP leader Krishnanand Rai but was acquitted last year. He hailed from Mau district, they added. Police said Pandey had earlier faced 12 cases, and at present was wanted in at least two cases —one each registered in Prayagraj and Mau districts. These two cases pertain to cheating and attempt to murder charges, thy added.

Police claimed to have recovered two country-made pistols and two cellphones from Pandey’s possession.

Superintendent of Police (STF) Sudhir Kumar Singh said they got a tip-off on Saturday that Pandey and his associates were collecting weapons and planning a crime in Lucknow. In the meantime, police were informed that Rakesh was spotted in a car in Gudamba area of Lucknow. A police team reached the area and followed the car. The car driver tried to flee, as a result of which the car collided with a tree near Lucknow airport, said the SP.

Police said Pandey was a co-accused with Mukhtar Ansari and slain gangster Munna Bajrangi in the murder case of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai, who was shot dead along with six others in Ghazipur in 2005. Last year, a court acquitted all the accused, including Pandey and Mukhtar Ansari, in the case. Pandey was released from jail this year, they said.

In a video that surfaced on social media on Sunday, Rakesh Pandey’s family members are purportedly heard raising questions over the encounter. In the video, they purportedly demanded a “thorough inquiry” into the encounter. Pandey’s father Baldutt Pandey is purportedly heard saying that he wants to “question the government on why my son was killed in an encounter as there were very few cases pending against him.”

Rakesh Pandey had been tending to his mother, who was hospitalised in Lucknow and was discharged recently, his father purportedly says in the video.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.