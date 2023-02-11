Mukhtar Ansari’s daughter-in-law caught with phones inside UP jail: police

Uttar Pradesh gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s daughter-in-law was arrested after police allegedly recovered two cellphones from her when she had gone to the Chitrakoot jail to meet her husband, Abbas Ansari, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party MLA lodged in the jail since November 2022.

Police alleged that Abbas was using his wife Nikhat Bano’s cellphones to run criminal activities from the jail. Bano is also accused of attempting to destroy data from her cellphone before police seized it.

A team of the district administration and police conducted a surprise inspection at the jail on Friday and caught Bano inside a room next to the jail superintendent’s office. Police said she had got inside the jail without completing a visitor’s formalities.

An FIR was then lodged against the Mau MLA, Bano, her driver Niyaz, jail superintendent Ashok Kumar Sagar, deputy jailer Sushil Kumar, jail warder Jagmohan and unidentified jail employees who were on duty.

The case was filed at the Karvi police station in Chitrakoot on a complaint of sub-inspector Shyam Dev Singh under Indian Penal Code sections including 222 (intentional omission to apprehend on the part of public servant bound to apprehend person under sentence or lawfully committed), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 506 (criminal intimidation). Police also invoked the Prevention of Corruption Act.

“We have arrested Nikhat Bano and her driver in the case. The role of other accused are being probed,” said Bhanu Bhaskar, additional director-general (Prayagraj zone).

In November last year, the Enforcement Directorate arrested Abbas Ansari in a money-laundering case. His father, five-time MLA Mukhtar Ansari, is lodged at the Banda district jail.

According to police, the sub-inspector got information that Bano visited the jail daily around 11.00am and stayed for around three to four hours. Abbas was also said to be using his wife’s cellphone to threaten witnesses and prosecuting officers as well as to extort money from people. Bano also allegedly used to bribe jail staff. The informer further revealed that Bano, with unidentified jail staff, was preparing an escape plan for Abbas, according to the FIR.

District magistrate Abhishek Anand and superintendent of police Vrinda Shukla reached the prison in plain clothes. They went to Abbas’s barrack but he was not found there. When questioned by a senior official, a jail official revealed that the MLA and his wife were in the room next to the superintendent’s office. The team rushed to the room and found Bano there, but Abbas had by then been taken back to his barrack by a warder, according to police.

Two cellphones and gold ornaments along with money were recovered from Bano’s bag, police said, adding that she had deleted a few documents before handing over her cellphone.

Police said Bano had given them a wrong password, which led to her cellphone getting locked.

“Nikhat Bano’s cellphone is being sent to the laboratory for examination and to extract data,” Shukla said.

Bano is also accused of threatening officials with dire consequences when asked to reveal her cellphone’s password.

Police claim Bano had told them that Abbas was planning to kill several police officers, witnesses and prosecution witnesses in the case. She also allegedly told police that Abbas was giving instructions to pressure witnesses to turn hostile.