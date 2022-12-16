Mukhtar Ansari convicted in Gangster case, gets 10-year jail

A court in Ghazipur district on Thursday convicted former MLA Mukhtar Ansari under the Uttar Pradesh Gangster Act and sentenced him to 10 years in jail along with his alleged associate Bheem Singh. Ansari, who has been behind the bars for the last 17 years, has been convicted in two cases this year.

The latest case in which he has been convicted dates back to 1996 when Ghazipur police booked him under the Gangster Act.

“…(the) leader of IS 191 gang Mukhtar Ansari, a resident of Ghazipur district, was convicted after action against him in a case lodged in 1996 and under the UP Gangster Act. He was convicted by Ghazipur ADJ-I MP/MLA court along with Bheem Singh, who is another member of the same gang. Both have been awarded 10 years in prison along with a fine of Rs 5 lakh each,” UP ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said in a statement.

“It is worth noting that this is the first case in which Ansari was convicted by a trial court so far. Before this case, Ansari was convicted by the High Court in a case lodged at Lucknow’s Alambagh police station and sentenced to seven years in prison, and in another case for five years under the Gangster Act,” the ADG said.

As per the Uttar Pradesh Police records, there are 60 cases registered against Ansari, and 11 of them were lodged in the past four years. He has been booked under the Gangster Act in five cases. The first case under the Gangster Act was lodged at Varanasi Cantonment police station in 1988 for murder. The second murder case against him was lodged the same year at Kotwali police station in Ghazipur. The third case was lodged in 2009 at Chetganj police station in Varanasi for rioting and murder, while the fourth was lodged in 1991 at Mughalsarai police station in Varanasi for murder. The fifth case was lodged at Ghazipur’s Kotwali in 1996 for rioting, attempt to murder, and criminal intimidation among others.

Ansari has won the Assembly election five times from Mau. He won thrice while lodged in jail. Mukhtar did not contest the 2022 Assembly election. His son Abbas Ansari contested from the seat on a Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) ticket and won.

On Wednesday, a local court in Prayagraj sent Ansari to 10-day custody of the Enforcement

Advertisement

Directorate, which is investigating a money laundering case lodged against him and his family members last year.

The five-time MLA, Ansari is currently lodged in Banda district jail.