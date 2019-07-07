‘Have info on criminals? Call cops, get cash reward,’ says UP Balrampur SP

Have information on any illegal activity or criminals roaming free in your area? Want to get cash rewards in lieu of that? Contact Balrampur Superintendent of Police Dev Ranjan Verma as he promises that the informer can earn “thousands”.

Verma has started a unique scheme ‘Mukhbir Rozgar Yojana (informer employment scheme)’, under which those giving information about criminals and their activities will be given monetary rewards.

The poster of the scheme, which reads “Ghar Baithe Hazaron Rupaye Kamayein (earn thousands sitting at home). Mukhbir Rozgar Yojna,” was released by the SP last month and has been doing the rounds on social media. The poster claims that informers would be paid thousands for giving information about criminals to the Balrampur police, moreover their identity would be kept secret.

As per the poster, a cash reward of Rs 1,000 each would be given for sharing information about a stolen vehicle and illegal countrymade pistol. It also promises a cash reward of Rs 5,000 for sharing inputs about illegal arms, including a pistol or revolver. The poster further states if inputs prove to be true and the criminal is arrested, then the informers have a choice to either take the cash directly or get it transferred to their bank account.

However, the SP warns if somebody deliberately tries to misguide police, strong action would be taken against them.

The poster gives a Closed User Group number of the Balrampur SP, on which the informers can call him directly.

“Through the scheme, we want to reach out to common people who may have information about suspicious activities in their vicinity. The informer has to only make a call and give information to me directly. If the information turns out to be true and the accused is arrested, I call back on the informer’s number to confirm the prize. Later, money is paid to him,” said the SP, adding if the information turns out to be false, they prefer to ignore the caller.

He added the phrase, ‘Mukhbir Rozgar Yojna’, has been used in the poster, which are pasted at public places in the city, to attract people. “To promote the scheme, I have formed 13 public announcement (munadi) teams, each team having two police constables, which move across the district especially rural areas, asking people to share information about illegal activities in their areas,” said the SP.

He further said he gets four to five calls regarding such information daily. “Three cases were solved through those information. We arrested one person last month and seized spurious liquor worth Rs 17 lakh. Then I paid Rs 10,000 cash to the informer. Two other persons have been arrested and a countrymade pistol and stolen motorcycle have been seized from them. Money was paid to informer. I pay money through Secret Service Fund given to each SP from the government.”

The SP went on to say that people from other districts and even neighbouring states also call them with information about criminals. “I forward those details to concerned district police.”