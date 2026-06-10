UP Vigilance arrests former Congress MLA Mukesh Srivastava in disproportionate assets case

Mukesh Srivastava had joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) after he lost to the BJP candidate in the 2017 election. (Express photo)

The Uttar Pradesh Vigilance Establishment on Tuesday arrested former Congress MLA Mukesh Srivastava, alias Gyanendra Pratap Srivastava in a disproportionate assets case registered in 2023.

In a statement, the Vigilance Establishment said Srivastava, who represented the Payagpur Assembly constituency in Bahraich district from 2012 to 2017, was arrested in connection with assets disproportionate to his income during his term as MLA.

He had joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) after he lost to the BJP candidate in the 2017 election.

The department had lodged the case against Srivastava at its Lucknow Sector police station under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A Vigilance official said they found in their investigation that during his tenure as MLA, assets “beyond known and legal sources of income” were acquired by him, which are punishable offences under Section 13(1)(b) read with Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.