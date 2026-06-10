UP Vigilance arrests former Congress MLA Mukesh Srivastava in disproportionate assets case

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The Uttar Pradesh Vigilance Establishment on Tuesday arrested former Congress MLA Mukesh Srivastava, alias Gyanendra Pratap Srivastava in a disproportionate assets case registered in 2023.
In a statement, the Vigilance Establishment said Srivastava, who represented the Payagpur Assembly constituency in Bahraich district from 2012 to 2017, was arrested in connection with assets disproportionate to his income during his term as MLA.
He had joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) after he lost to the BJP candidate in the 2017 election.
The department had lodged the case against Srivastava at its Lucknow Sector police station under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
A Vigilance official said they found in their investigation that during his tenure as MLA, assets “beyond known and legal sources of income” were acquired by him, which are punishable offences under Section 13(1)(b) read with Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Srivastava, who was arrested after questioning in the DA case, is also facing three other cases filed against him by the Vigilance Establishment, in which a detailed investigation is being carried out and collection of evidence is underway, sources said.
One FIR was filed against him and others at the Lucknow Sector police station under Sections 420 (cheating), 166 (public servant disobeying law knowingly), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
The case pertains to alleged irregularities in National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) contracts in financial years 2017-18 and 2021-22 in Shravasti district adjoining Bahraich.
Another FIR filed against and others under Sections 166, 120-B, 420, 467 (forging documents), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (making use of forged documents) of the IPC and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with alleged irregularities in NRHM contracts during the 2017–18 and 2021–22 financial years in Balrampur district.
These two cases were lodged in 2026.
The third FIR was lodged last year against Srivastava and others under Sections 120B, 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) of the IPC and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act sections for alleged NRHM irregularities in Gonda district.
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