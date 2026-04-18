Former UP minister’s son among two arrested for sexually harassing woman

Ex-minister Sudhir Kumar Baliyan, however, dismissed the charges as “politically motivated”

By: Express News Service
2 min readLucknowApr 18, 2026 09:17 PM IST
Former UP minister’s son among two arrested for sexually harassing womanActing swiftly, police identified the suspects, arrested them, and recovered the scooter from their possession. (Special arrangement photo)
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The son of former Uttar Pradesh minister Sudhir Kumar Baliyan was among two men arrested Saturday for allegedly sexually harassing a 25-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar on Friday, police said.

According to police, Aryaman Raghuvanshi (28), the ex-minister’s son, and Shaurya Gupta (18) were identified using CCTV footage from cameras installed near the scene.

Superintendent of Police, Muzaffarnagar, Amrit Jain said once the accused were identified, police teams conducted raids and arrested them within a few hours.

According to police, they received information on Friday evening that two youths had allegedly molested a woman standing outside her residence.

The complainant, her brother, alleged that the accused, riding a scooter, misbehaved with his sister, used abusive language, and engaged in obscene acts. When confronted, they allegedly assaulted and pushed his family before fleeing from the spot.

Acting swiftly, police identified the suspects, arrested them, and recovered the scooter from their possession.

On being contacted, Sudhir Baliyan confirmed that Aryaman is his son and said the case is politically motivated and false allegations are being made.

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A former MLA from Khatauli assembly seat in Muzaffarnagar, Baliyan, now 67, had served as Minister of Cooperatives in the Kalyan Singh-led UP government.

Police said the case against the accused has been registered under sections 74 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage a woman’s modesty), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police have also invoked breach of peace charges against the accused.

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