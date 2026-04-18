Former UP minister’s son among two arrested for sexually harassing woman

Acting swiftly, police identified the suspects, arrested them, and recovered the scooter from their possession. (Special arrangement photo)

The son of former Uttar Pradesh minister Sudhir Kumar Baliyan was among two men arrested Saturday for allegedly sexually harassing a 25-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar on Friday, police said.

According to police, Aryaman Raghuvanshi (28), the ex-minister’s son, and Shaurya Gupta (18) were identified using CCTV footage from cameras installed near the scene.

Superintendent of Police, Muzaffarnagar, Amrit Jain said once the accused were identified, police teams conducted raids and arrested them within a few hours.

According to police, they received information on Friday evening that two youths had allegedly molested a woman standing outside her residence.

The complainant, her brother, alleged that the accused, riding a scooter, misbehaved with his sister, used abusive language, and engaged in obscene acts. When confronted, they allegedly assaulted and pushed his family before fleeing from the spot.