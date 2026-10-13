25, only son: UP sailor among 2 missing after drone attack in Oman

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On Sunday morning, 21-year-old Preeti Singh received a message from her elder brother, Amit, 25, asking her to check whether his salary had been credited to his bank account.
She checked, it had not. She tried calling her brother but his phone was unreachable and her message went undelivered.
Worried, the family in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar contacted the shipping agent, company officials and Amit’s colleagues and finally learnt the news — a drone had struck the commercial vessel, MT PETRO DOLPHIN, on which Amit was working at Sohar Anchorage in Oman.
Amit and another crew member, Veer Bahadur, from UP’s Deoria, have been missing since the incident.
Just a day earlier, Amit had told his family he would be home for Diwali.
“He spoke to his mother, Poonam Devi, on Saturday, telling her he would return home this month to celebrate the festival with us,” said Amit’s uncle, Rajendra Singh, who is also in the Merchant Navy. “We are desperately hoping for good news and his safe return.”
Amit, who is unmarried, went to sea for the first time in January this year after completing a General Purpose (GP) Rating course. He joined the vessel as an Able Seaman.
“He had always wanted to join the merchant navy… like several members of our family who are in the profession,” said Ravindra.
He said that when Preeti told him that Amit’s phone was unreachable, he sent a message but it went undelivered, prompting him to reach out to people in Oman for information.
“I was told that the vessel had been stationed at Sohar Anchorage for several days. On Sunday, all 12 crew members — 11 Indians and one Bangladeshi national — had been called aboard for maintenance work,” he said.
“Later, 10 crew members left the vessel to eat food. Amit and Veer Bahadur stayed back, telling the others that they would join them shortly. Then the drone struck.”
Amit, from Gopalpur village, was unmarried. He was the only son of farmer Dev Prakash Singh and Poonam.
Sunday’s incident is the latest in a series of attacks on commercial vessels since the West Asia war broke out.
On Monday, India condemned attacks on two ships with Indians on board in the Strait of Hormuz. “We condemn the attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz region on 11 October 2026. MT PETRO DOLPHIN was reportedly struck by a drone, with two of the 11 Indian seafarers onboard reported missing. MT VALTHERA, a Marshall Islands-flagged tanker, was struck by an unknown projectile, resulting in a fire onboard. All 11 Indian seafarers onboard MT VALTHERA are reported to be safe,” it said.
Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that tanker MT PETRO DOLPHIN, carrying 11 Indian seafarers, was subjected to a drone attack at Sohar Anchorage. In a social media post on X, Sonowal said that while nine Indian crew members had been successfully rescued and were safe, two Indian nationals remained missing.
He further said search-and-rescue operations were actively underway by the local Coast Guard. “We are continuously coordinating with all relevant authorities to fully support the ongoing rescue efforts and ensure every possible action is taken to safely locate our missing personnel,” Sonowal said.
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