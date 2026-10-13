25, only son: UP sailor among 2 missing after drone attack in Oman

Amit Singh, 25, was on board the commercial vessel, MT PETRO DOLPHIN, when the drone had struck at Sohar Anchorage in Oman. (Special Arrangement)

On Sunday morning, 21-year-old Preeti Singh received a message from her elder brother, Amit, 25, asking her to check whether his salary had been credited to his bank account.

She checked, it had not. She tried calling her brother but his phone was unreachable and her message went undelivered.

Worried, the family in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar contacted the shipping agent, company officials and Amit’s colleagues and finally learnt the news — a drone had struck the commercial vessel, MT PETRO DOLPHIN, on which Amit was working at Sohar Anchorage in Oman.

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Amit and another crew member, Veer Bahadur, from UP’s Deoria, have been missing since the incident.