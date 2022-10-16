scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

Moving scene: UP exam candidates choke railway stations, bus stands

A total of 37.58 lakh candidates had registered for the examination being conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC). The exam was slotted in four shifts – two each on Saturday and Sunday — from 10am to 12 noon, and 3pm to 5pm.

UPSSSC PET candidates outside Kanpur Central railway station on Friday night. PTI

Chaos prevailed at railway stations and bus stands across Uttar Pradesh on Friday and Saturday as lakhs of candidates criss-crossed different cities to reach the centres allocated to them for the Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test (UPPET).

The examination gives candidates a score to apply for ‘Group C’ state government jobs.

Also Read |Hashtag Politics | UP recruitment exam: Rahul shares photo of overcrowded train coach; attacks PM Modi over ‘job crisis’

A total of 37.58 lakh candidates had registered for the examination being conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC). The exam was slotted in four shifts – two each on Saturday and Sunday — from 10am to 12 noon, and 3pm to 5pm. Roughly, nearly 9 lakh candidates were to appear in each shift in 1,899 centres across the state. In the first shift on Saturday, the attendance was recorded at 66 per cent, while in the second shift, 67 per cent candidates appeared, it is learnt.

Images and videos on social media showed huge crowds in trains and buses across the state, with candidates struggling to reach their centres on time.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
As Hospitals close children’s units, where does that leave Lachlan?Premium
As Hospitals close children’s units, where does that leave Lachlan?
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Global Hunger Index to W...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Global Hunger Index to W...
How a Chinese doctor who warned of Covid-19 spent his final daysPremium
How a Chinese doctor who warned of Covid-19 spent his final days
Know Your City: Poona Guest House, a heritage restaurant that once nurtur...Premium
Know Your City: Poona Guest House, a heritage restaurant that once nurtur...

The Indian Express spoke to several candidates who appeared for the examination on Saturday and those who were to appear for the examination on Sunday.

Deepak Yadav (22), a resident of Ghazipur who took the exam on Saturday, said he couldn’t board several trains to reach his centre in Prayagraj. “I had to miss multiple trains to Prayagraj which is more than 200 km from my home. I was travelling in a group of 15 candidates from my village. Finally, I somehow managed to get on the Ganga-Kaveri Express. It was packed with candidates and there was just enough space to stand. It was the toughest journey… this examination was important,” said Yadav, who has completed his BA from the Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University.

Manish Singh (23), who has done his BA from Lucknow University and a native of Mau, said he was considering to skip the exam on Sunday. “My exam is on Sunday in Kushinagar. After seeing the images of overcrowded trains and buses, I am thinking of skipping it. There is also floodlike situation in Kushinagar, and I may not be able to reach the centre on time,” he said.

Advertisement

Aniket Yadav (21) of Varanasi said he somehow reached Prayagraj to write the exam. “I had a ticket, but there was no space even to step on to the train. Then I bought a bus ticket … and somehow reached Prayagraj and appeared in the exam in the evening shift on Saturday. It was a challenging task. I saw people crying because they couldn’t find transportation,” said Aniket.

Kritik Raj Singh, a student of Masters in Social Work at Lucknow University, said he was dreading the journey from Lucknow to Varanasi on Saturday night. “I will go to the railway station at night and see the situation. I have to travel so I will go by bus or train… I will get on to whatever is available,” he said.

UPSSSC Chairman Pravir Kumar said, “From our end, we had shared the movement plan of candidates with the Railways and UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) two weeks ago. The UPSRTC has deployed 6,500 buses. We had also asked the different zonal heads of Railways to attach extra coaches in trains.”

Advertisement

Asked why candidates were not given centres in their home districts, an official said, “The rules of the UPSSC say candidates should not be given centres in their home districts. This is done to maintain secrecy and fairness.”

More from Lucknow

The official said only physically disabled are allotted centres in their home districts. The visuals on social media also attracted reactions from BJP MP Varun Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, slamming the government for the alleged mismanagement.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-10-2022 at 02:08:55 am
Next Story

Justice Chandrachud’s advice for law students: Focus on people’s daily struggles

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 15: Latest News
Advertisement