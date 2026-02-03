MoUs worth Rs 10,000 crore inked at UP Pharma Conclave

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 10,000 crore with pharmaceutical companies at the ‘Uttar Pradesh Pharma Conclave 1.0’ in Lucknow, officials said.

During the conclave, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, major investors included Arna Pharma and Biogenta Life Science with a commitment of Rs 1,250 crore each, Shukra Pharmaceuticals (Rs 737 crore), Walter Bushnell Enterprise (Rs 590 crore), Jhanvika Labs (Rs 553 crore), Koro Health (Rs 418 crore), Mark Laboratories (Rs 300 crore), High Glance Laboratories (Rs 120 crore), Raspa Pharma (Rs 107 crore), Romsons Medworld (Rs 100 crore) and Kotak Healthcare (Rs 100 crore).

Speaking on the occasion, the CM assured investors, saying the state government would stand firmly with them and has ensured zero political interference, transparent policies and time-bound incentive disbursement.

“Come, invest, produce and receive incentives on time. This is the UP model. UP is no longer a BIMARU state but a revenue-surplus state, fully prepared to play a leading role in realising the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’,” he said.

He added, “The Pharma Conclave is part of the resolution to establish the state as a manufacturing and innovation hub in the pharma sector. The government is moving forward with full strength to promote AI, telemedicine, deep tech, med tech, health tech and clinical research.”

Inviting the investors to “become partners in UP’s development journey” and share their suggestions Adityanath assured the state government will adopt and implement them and that trust is the state’s greatest strength.

The upcoming ‘Bulk Drug Pharma Park’ in Lalitpur will not be just an industrial unit, but it is being developed on a hub-and-spoke model with state-of-the-art research and development facilities, he maintained. In the upcoming budget session in February, steps will be taken for establishing a world-class pharma institute in Lucknow, the chief minister said.

New pharma parks will also be developed in Bareilly and other districts, he added.

“The rule of law is being implemented with full strength in Uttar Pradesh. No one has the liberty to play with the law. If anyone attempts to challenge the law, the law responds decisively and in the same language,” Adityanath said.

“When the BJP came to power in 2017, we constituted a Land Mafia Task Force, and 65,000 acres of land was freed. This became the state’s land bank, which was subsequently used to attract investments,” he claimed.

“The state government provides every investor with a complete guarantee of ‘Triple S – safety, stability and speed’. UP has emerged as a role model of trust, transformation and timely delivery,” he added.

The CM claimed that UP ranks number 1 in deregulation and is on top of ease of doing business. “Criminal provisions in 13 state Acts have been removed so that industries can operate without fear or obstruction. Entrepreneurs investing in the MSME sector have been given exemption from inspections for 1,000 days. Processes in several other sectors have also been simplified. The government’s objective is not to intimidate industries but to facilitate them,” the CM said.

“Before 2017, nearly 14,000 factories were operational in the state. The number has increased to over 30,000. This reflects that the double-engine government is working at double speed. UP has received investment proposals worth Rs 50 lakh crore so far, of which proposals worth Rs 20 lakh crore have already reached the ground-breaking stage and production has begun in several projects. Continuous dialogue between the government and investors is being maintained,” he further said.

“About 55% of the country’s expressways are in UP. Every district headquarters is connected by four-lane roads. With improved rail networks, the highest number of metro services, the country’s first inland waterway and the maximum number of airports, the state leads the way. Currently, 16 airports are operational, including four international airports and the fifth — Noida International Airport will soon be thrown open by the Prime Minister,” he said.

Among those present on the occasion were Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who holds Medical and Health Minister portfolio, Sun Pharma chairman Dilip Shanghvi, Zydus Lifesciences chairman Pankaj Patel, Mankind Pharma chairman Ramesh Juneja, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories chairman Satish Reddy, Torrent Pharma vice chairman Jinal Mehta and MSN Labs chairman MNS Reddy.

‘UP emerging as key state’: Nadda in video message

In a video message shared during the programme, Union Health Minister JP Nadda said UP is emerging as a key state, strengthening India’s global leadership in the pharma and healthcare sector. “Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the state’s role is decisive in India’s transition towards an entrepreneurship- and innovation-driven economy. The ‘Bulk Drug Pharma Park’ in Lalitpur, the ‘Medical Device Park’ in the Yamuna Expressway region and the State Pharmaceutical Policy-2023 are positioning UP as a reliable manufacturing hub,” he added.

“UP is becoming the preferred destination for pharma investment. The policy vision of the Centre and the ground-level efforts of the UP government are taking the state towards becoming a global center for pharma and biopharma manufacturing,” the Union minister said.