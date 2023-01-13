scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

MoUs signed with firms of Japan, Korea ahead of Investors Summit

“The intent for these investments was shown by the companies during the visit of our delegation led by state Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh. Out of the Rs 25,464 crore worth of investment proposals, four MoUs have been signed for Rs 18, 350 crore investment,” a government spokesperson said.

Uttar Pradesh government, Global Investors Summit, Jaiveer Singh, Lucknow news, Uttar Pradesh, Indian Express, current affairsThe delegation led by the tourism minister visited the two Asian countries last December as part of the UP government's efforts to draw investments from across the world ahead of the Global Investors Summit scheduled to be held next month.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday said that it has signed MoUs worth Rs 18,350 crore with several companies from Japan and South Korea in the manufacturing, waste management, textile and garment sectors.

“The intent for these investments was shown by the companies during the visit of our delegation led by state Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh. Out of the Rs 25,464 crore worth of investment proposals, four MoUs have been signed for Rs 18, 350 crore investment,” a government spokesperson said.

The delegation led by the tourism minister visited the two Asian countries last December as part of the UP government’s efforts to draw investments from across the world ahead of the Global Investors Summit scheduled to be held next month.

Among the four MoUs include a Rs 10,000 crore investment proposal put forth by Nissenken Quality Evaluation Centre Tokyo Laboratory in the textile and garment sector; a Rs 2500 crore investment proposal by Japan India Industry Promotion Association in the same sector.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Reaching Out
Delhi Confidential: Reaching Out
UPSC Key- January 12, 2023: Understand Apartmentalization, National Monum...
UPSC Key- January 12, 2023: Understand Apartmentalization, National Monum...
‘We will be needed for the emotional connect’: What voice act...
‘We will be needed for the emotional connect’: What voice act...
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow

In the waste management sector, One World Corporation has signed an MoU to invest Rs 5,000 crore and creation of 1,500 jobs. In the manufacturing sector, Seiko Advance Limited has signed an MoU with the government to invest Rs 850 in the state with 200 jobs.

During the delegation’s visit to South Korea, intent for investment was shown by Korea Overseas Infrastructure and Urban Development Corporation (KIND), Samsung Electronics and Coupang, the government said. In Japan, the delegation held meetings with NTT Global, Seiko Advance Ltd, Mitsui & Co and Chubu Electric Power.

More from Lucknow

While interest was also shown by Japan India Industry Promotion Association, Nissenken Quality Evaluation Center Tokyo Laboratory, One World Corporation and Mitsui & Co, Global Logistics regarding investment and out of these intents, four MoUs were signed.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 13-01-2023 at 04:16 IST
Next Story

World in crisis, let us shape emerging order, PM Modi tells Global South

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close