MoUs signed with firms of Japan, Korea ahead of Investors Summit

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday said that it has signed MoUs worth Rs 18,350 crore with several companies from Japan and South Korea in the manufacturing, waste management, textile and garment sectors.

“The intent for these investments was shown by the companies during the visit of our delegation led by state Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh. Out of the Rs 25,464 crore worth of investment proposals, four MoUs have been signed for Rs 18, 350 crore investment,” a government spokesperson said.

The delegation led by the tourism minister visited the two Asian countries last December as part of the UP government’s efforts to draw investments from across the world ahead of the Global Investors Summit scheduled to be held next month.

Among the four MoUs include a Rs 10,000 crore investment proposal put forth by Nissenken Quality Evaluation Centre Tokyo Laboratory in the textile and garment sector; a Rs 2500 crore investment proposal by Japan India Industry Promotion Association in the same sector.

In the waste management sector, One World Corporation has signed an MoU to invest Rs 5,000 crore and creation of 1,500 jobs. In the manufacturing sector, Seiko Advance Limited has signed an MoU with the government to invest Rs 850 in the state with 200 jobs.

During the delegation’s visit to South Korea, intent for investment was shown by Korea Overseas Infrastructure and Urban Development Corporation (KIND), Samsung Electronics and Coupang, the government said. In Japan, the delegation held meetings with NTT Global, Seiko Advance Ltd, Mitsui & Co and Chubu Electric Power.

While interest was also shown by Japan India Industry Promotion Association, Nissenken Quality Evaluation Center Tokyo Laboratory, One World Corporation and Mitsui & Co, Global Logistics regarding investment and out of these intents, four MoUs were signed.