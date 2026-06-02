Motorcyclist dies after falling into pit dug for roadwork in Hapur

Locals rushed to the spot and informed the police after pulling Singh out of the pit. However, he had succumbed to his injuries by the time help arrived.

A 45-year-old motorcyclist died after falling into a pit dug for an ongoing road construction project in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district, police said. The incident took place late Sunday night in the Pilkhuwa area when Deependra Singh, a resident of Sachpal Garhi village, was returning home on his motorcycle. According to police, Singh lost control of the vehicle and fell into an excavation in the middle of the road that had been dug as part of an ongoing Public Works Department (PWD) roadwork.

Locals rushed to the spot and informed the police after pulling Singh out of the pit. However, he had succumbed to his injuries by the time help arrived. The body was later sent for post-mortem examination. Family members have alleged negligence on the part of those carrying out the road construction work and demanded legal action as well as compensation.