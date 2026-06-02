Motorcyclist dies after falling into pit dug for roadwork in Hapur

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A 45-year-old motorcyclist died after falling into a pit dug for an ongoing road construction project in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district, police said. The incident took place late Sunday night in the Pilkhuwa area when Deependra Singh, a resident of Sachpal Garhi village, was returning home on his motorcycle. According to police, Singh lost control of the vehicle and fell into an excavation in the middle of the road that had been dug as part of an ongoing Public Works Department (PWD) roadwork.
Locals rushed to the spot and informed the police after pulling Singh out of the pit. However, he had succumbed to his injuries by the time help arrived. The body was later sent for post-mortem examination. Family members have alleged negligence on the part of those carrying out the road construction work and demanded legal action as well as compensation.
Circle Officer Anita Chauhan said an investigation had been initiated into the incident. Station House Officer, Pilkhuwa police station, confirmed that an FIR has been registered in connection with the incident. The SHO said the complaint was filed by the deceased’s son and the FIR was registered under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The case has been registered against one GRS Company associated with the road construction work, the SHO said. The exact name and role of the company in the project could not be verified.
When asked about the progress of the investigation, the SHO said the inquiry was still underway and that it is too early to speak on it. The family has demanded action against those responsible for the road construction work as well as compensation for the deceased’s dependents. The district administration has not yet issued a detailed statement regarding possible action in the matter.
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