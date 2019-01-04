Mother, daughter ‘strangulated’ in Shamli

A 50-year-old woman and her daughter were strangulated by unidentified assailants on Thursday at Hari Nagar Bidauli village in Shamli district, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Kamla Devi, who was was running a flour unit, and her daughter Sonu (23). Kamla’s husband Hari Mohan (54) had died four years ago and her son had gone two years ago. Sonu was also a cadet at the NCC.

Villagers told police that they saw five persons carrying two sacks on their shoulders at night. The assailants escaped when chased by the villagers, leaving the sacks in a field. The villagers found the bodies in the abandoned sacks, police said.

While the police are yet to ascertain the motive behind the murders, an FIR against unidentified persons has been registered at Jhinjhana police station.

“Their necks were tightened with shoe laces. Rape could be the motive behind the murders. We have registered the FIR under IPC section 302 (murder) and will include more sections after getting details of the post mortem report,” O P Chaudhary, in-charge of Jhinjhana police station told The Indian Express.