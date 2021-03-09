Mother, daughter killed by jilted youth: UP Police

A case of murder has been registered,” said the local SHO, Vinod Kumar, adding police are also questioning his family members and friends to trace him.

A 19-year-old girl and her mother were found murdered with their throats slit and multiple stab wounds in their home in Jarar town of Agra district on Monday. The wife of the 19-year-old’s brother was also found injured.

According to police, a 19-year-old youth, who lives in the neighbourhood, allegedly carried out the murders after the girl rejected his advances.

“Nothing was looted from the house. We have identified the accused – 19-year-old Govind Kumar – who lives just 50 metres away from the victim’s house. We have strong evidence against him. Five police teams have been formed to arrest the accused,” said IG Agra (Range) A Satish Ganesh.

“As per the investigation so far, we have come to know that Govind Kumar wooed the 19-year-old girl, but she rejected his advances. We have some eyewitnesses and we are recording their statements,” the officer said, adding that the accused is a student of a nearby college.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Agra) Babloo Kumar said that murders took place around 2.30 am when the accused entered their house where the three women were sleeping, while the male members of the family were sleeping at their shop nearby.

“While the girl’s sister-in-law suffered minor injuries and is reportedly out of danger, the bodies of the two women – mother and daughter – have several cuts all over their body. It was a hate crime,” a police officer said.

According to police, the girl’s family had accused Govind of having manhandling the family members during an argument a year ago.

