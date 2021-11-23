MoS Ajay Mishra absent on final day, not seen in photos with PM Modi

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, whose son Ashish Mishra is in jail for allegedly mowing down farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, is believed to have skipped the final day of the annual conference of DGPs and IGs in Lucknow on Sunday.

He was also found missing in the photographs released by the government and tweeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening.

Mishra was present on the dais with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the day of the inauguration of the three-day meet on Friday. He had also attended the conference on Saturday as well.

When The Indian Express tried to contact Mishra, he did not take the call.

Congress tweeted a photo of the DGPs/IGs conference and wrote that Mishra was not seen in Sunday’s photograph. “Has Narendra Modi got scared of its imminent defeat in the Assembly elections?” the Congress tweeted.

On Saturday, Priyanka Gandhi had written to Modi urging him to not share the dais with Ajay Mishra and sought his sacking from the Union Cabinet.