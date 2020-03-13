More than 10 detained for rape and murder of 9-year-old girl in Unnao

The girl was found unconscious by residents and had suffered excessive bleeding. (Representational Photo) The girl was found unconscious by residents and had suffered excessive bleeding. (Representational Photo)

Unnao police have detained more than 10 persons in connection with the rape and murder of a nine-year-old on Holi at a village in the district. Four policemen, including a sub-inspector, a head constable and two constables, have been transferred and sent to the police lines on charges of negligence that led to the incident, Unnao Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir said on Thursday.

“The forensic team has taken samples from the spot where the girl was found unconscious. We have started a detailed investigation into the matter and have formed seven teams under the supervision of Additional SP (North) to identify and arrest the accused. Some suspects, more than 10, have been taken into custody and we are interrogating them. We are also talking to villagers if they had seen anyone with the girl,” the SP said.

The nine-year-old had gone to play Holi when was raped by an unidentified person on Tuesday afternoon. She later died while undergoing treatment at a Kanpur hospital, police said Wednesday.

The girl was found unconscious by residents and had suffered excessive bleeding.

“The village is not that big and has a population of around 1,200. We are pretty confident that the accused we are looking for is someone from the village as it was Holi and any outsider would have been identified immediately on the day. We are confident that we will soon figure out the case and arrest the accused,” the SP added.

The post-mortem report has confirmed that the nine-year-old had suffered injuries from a hard and blunt object and the cause of her death was hemorrhage and shock. “The postmortem report received today has confirmed ante-mortem injuries as the cause of death,” the SP added.

Meanwhile, delegations of both the Samajwadi Party and the Congress visited the victim’s family and assured them support. While the Congress announced Rs 1 lakh financial help to the family, sources in Unnao said that Samajwadi Party promised to give Rs 2 lakh to the family.

The Congress delegation included party MLA Sohail Akhtar Ansari, UP Congress committee general secretary Rakesh Sachan and others. Sachan told The Indian Express that they supported the family’s demand of Rs 25-lakh compensation from the government.

The Samajwadi Party delegation had MLC Sunil Yadav, district president Dharmendra Yadav, SP vice-president Virendra Shukla and leaders Suresh Pal and Deshraj Patel.

Earlier in the day, the girl was buried in presence of sufficient police cover.

