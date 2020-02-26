More rainfall since slaughterhouse ban, crop production up: Mahendra Singh

Jal Shakti Minister Mahendra Singh claimed that there was no damage to the crop because of stray animals, adding that farmers are instead happy because of increased production. Jal Shakti Minister Mahendra Singh claimed that there was no damage to the crop because of stray animals, adding that farmers are instead happy because of increased production.

REPLYING TO a question on whether the state government would compensate farmers for loss of their crop due to the menace of stray animals, Cabinet Minister for Jal Shakti Mahendra Singh claimed in the state Assembly on Tuesday that there had been an increase in rainfall and crop production in the state since the time the Yogi-Adityanath-led government enforced a ban on slaughter houses in the state.

The minister also claimed that there was no damage to the crop because of stray animals, adding that farmers are instead happy because of increased production. “Jabse mananiye mukhyamantri ji ne bucharkhano par pratibandh lagaya hai…tabse varsha kayi millimetre badh gaya hai. Pichale teen saal mein barsat bhi badh gayi, upaj bhi badh gaya, kisan khushhal bhi ho gaya (Since the Chief Minister has enforced a ban on slaughterhouses, rainfall has increased by many millimeters. In the past three years, while rainfall has increased, crop production has increased. Farmers are also happy),” said Singh.

Claiming that there was no stray animal menace in the state, the minister cited figures of increased foodgrain production and informed that foodgrain production has increased from 523 lakh mt in 2012-2013 to 604 MT in 2019. Citing details of each crop production, Minister said that figures do not reflect on any loss as the production has instead increased.

On Monday, the issue of stray cattle was also raised in the House by the Congress. Then minister Suresh Kumar Khanna had said that the stray cattle problem was because people from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are letting loose their cows and buffaloes in the state, said Monday.

