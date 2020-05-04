More easing of curbs in UP from today

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to prepare a plan for resuming industrial activity. (File) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to prepare a plan for resuming industrial activity. (File)

In line with the Central government’s order on exemptions and restrictions in red, orange and green zones, depending on coronavirus risk, the UP government on Sunday issued fresh guidelines for the third leg of the lockdown, beginning Monday.

While business activities will resume in large parts of the state, it will be reviewed every week.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to prepare a plan for resuming industrial activity. He directed that a timetable should be made for farmers, wholesale and retail traders at the mandis of the state.

The guidelines stated that private offices can be opened in all zones with 33 per cent of their workforce and rest ‘work from home’. Along with this, IT hardware units and supply chains — including essential goods, medicine, medical equipment and other manufacturing units — can get back to work too.

Liquor shops have been allowed to remain open from 10 am to 7pm but with conditions and instructions to maintain social distancing.

