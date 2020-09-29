Lucknow: More allege false cases, extortion by suspended SP

More businessmen from Mahoba have reportedly approached the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which probed the death of Indra Kant Tripathi, and alleged extortion and harassment by suspended SP Manilal Patidar. (File photo)

More businessmen from Mahoba have reportedly approached the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which probed the death of Indra Kant Tripathi, and alleged extortion and harassment by suspended SP Manilal Patidar and other local policemen. Patidar is an accused in the Tripathi death case.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday ordered a vigilance probe into the assets acquired by the IPS

officer.

The businessmen are said to have submitted complaints to the SIT, got their statement recorded and handed over proof of their allegations. The SIT was formed after Tripathi was found with bullet injuries inside his car on September 8. He succumbed to his injuries a week later. Patidar and SHO of Kabrai police station Devendra Shukla were suspended after the alleged attack on the businessman.

Addition Director General of Prayagraj zone, Prem Prakash, on Monday told The Indian Express that a few more local businessmen had levelled allegations against Patidar and other policemen. The SIT was soon expected to submit its report, said Prakash.

One of the businessmen who appeared before the SIT was Keshav Savita. He along with his wife and son alleged that false cases were registered against him and his family because he failed to pay Patidar money. Like Tripathi, Savita also supplies mining explosives.

To support his claim, he submitted documents such as copies of FIRs and his complaint. He told the SIT that police had booked him, his wife and his business partner under criminal conspiracy charges and the Explosives Act. He alleged that the same day, police booked his sons for allegedly trying to run over a policeman.

This is not the first time that Mahoba businessmen have alleged extortion by police. On September 10, one Nitish Pandey, who transports quarried stones, alleged harassment of his drivers and extortion by Patidar, SHO Dubey, SHO of Kharela police station Raju Singh and former SHO of Charkhari Rakesh Kumar Saroj. They were booked under IPC sections and the Prevention of Corruption Act. The police officers are under suspension. No one has been arrested in

the case.

Pandey also alleged that his company’s project manager, Amit Tiwari, was called by Patidar at his residence where the officer asked him to pay Rs 2 lakh every month.

The SIT has completed its probe into the death case and has yet to submit its report to UP Director General of Police H C Awasthy. It has not recorded Patidar’s statement as he is “coronavirus positive” is undergoing treatment. Shukla is

untraceable.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd