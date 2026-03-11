‘Bring my son back to India’: Mother of UP worker injured in Riyadh projectile attack appeals to govt

The family said Mohammad Azam left for Saudi Arabia three years ago for a better job, hoping to earn more and help his family financially. (Express photo)

For the past two days, Jainav Khatoon has been anxiously calling relatives in Saudi Arabia for updates on her son, Mohammad Azam (24), who was injured when a military projectile fell on his residence in Riyadh amid the ongoing Iran-US-Israel conflict.

“Residents from our area who are working in Riyadh told us Azam is in the ICU at a hospital. They say his condition is stabilising. But as a mother, I will only feel relieved after I see him myself through a photograph or a video,” said Khatoon, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad.

The family said Azam left for Saudi Arabia three years ago for a better job, hoping to earn more and help his family financially.