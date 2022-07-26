Moradabad village tense after residents ‘object to route taken by kanwariyas’

Tension prevailed in Ibrahimpur Mirza village in Moradabad district on Sunday afternoon after residents objected to the route taken by a group of kanwariyas which passed through the village, police said. The village falls under the limits of Sonekpur police station.

The local residents said that it was for the first time that the kanwariyas were passing through the village and took out their charpoys and blocked the road in protest, they added. “They claimed that the kanwariyas play loud music and DJs often accompany them. They also alleged that the kanwariyas raised religious slogans while passing through a mosque in the village,” said police.

Meanwhile, the kanwariyas claimed that they had always been taking the route. “’The kanwariyas said the only difference was that earlier they used to move during the night and this year they passed through the village during the day” a police officer said.

A face-off between the two communities was averted after the police and administrative officers intervened.

“It took the police and district officials around two hours to pacify the two groups,” the official added.

“The situation could have taken an ugly communal turn had we not intervened. We have assured residents of Ibrahimpur Mirza village that we will come out with a detailed route map for the kanwar yatra and the Muharram procession in future,” said Superintendent of Police (Rural) Vidyasagar Mishra while adding that the residents later allowed the kanwariyas to resume their journey.

“Adequate police force has been deployed in the village to ensure that nothing untoward happens during the remaining days of the kanwar yatra,” said in charge of Sonekpur police station Gambhir Singh.