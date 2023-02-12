scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
Moradabad: VHP leader shot at after ‘argument’

VHP’s western Uttar Pradesh prant mantra Raj Kamal Gupta said, "Santosh Pandit is an active worker of the organisation. At present, he is holding the post of VHP’s Moradabad Mahanagar’s Sah Mantri." He, however, denied that Rajat Sharma had any association with the VHP.

Police teams have been formed to arrest the accused, Meena said.
A 25-year-old Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader was allegedly shot at after an argument with a local youth under Majola police station in Moradabad district on Saturday. Police said Santosh Pandit suffered a bullet injury in his stomach and is undergoing treatment at a district hospital.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Moradabad, Hemraj Meena said they received information on Saturday evening that a youth had suffered a bullet injury and was taken to hospital.

“A police team went to the hospital and met Pandit. In his statement, he claimed that one Rajat Sharma had opened fire on him. Both Sharma and Pandit knew each other and the accused attacked the latter after an argument over some issue. Sharma had opened fire with a countrymade pistol and he is currently absconding,” said the SSP.

Police teams have been formed to arrest the accused, Meena said.

First published on: 12-02-2023 at 03:27 IST
