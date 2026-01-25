5 students booked under UP religious conversion Act over burqa row

Police said the incident took place when they were returning home from their tuition centre, where they all studied. (Source: File)

Five students from a minority community have been booked under UP’s Anti-Conversion Act for allegedly trying to persuade a minor girl from another community to wear a burqa in Moradabad, said police.

Police said the incident took place when they were returning home from their tuition centre, where they all studied.

The matter came to light after a purported video of the incident surfaced on social media. After a complaint by the minor girl’s brother, police registered a case against the five students.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Moradabad, Kunwar Akash Singh said police have initiated a detailed investigation into the matter and that the entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the area.