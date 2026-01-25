5 students booked under UP religious conversion Act over burqa row

The girls allegedly persuaded a minor girl from another community to wear a burqa, said police.

UP PolicePolice said the incident took place when they were returning home from their tuition centre, where they all studied. (Source: File)

Five students from a minority community have been booked under UP’s Anti-Conversion Act for allegedly trying to persuade a minor girl from another community to wear a burqa in Moradabad, said police.

Police said the incident took place when they were returning home from their tuition centre, where they all studied.

The matter came to light after a purported video of the incident surfaced on social media. After a complaint by the minor girl’s brother, police registered a case against the five students.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Moradabad, Kunwar Akash Singh said police have initiated a detailed investigation into the matter and that the entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the area.

He said preliminary inquiry suggests that the victim and the girls named in the case were already acquainted with one another and attended the same coaching centre. According to the initial findings, the incident took place while all the girls were returning home together after their coaching classes.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the minor girl’s brother, police have registered an FIR against the girls under sections of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act at the police station concerned. Officials said no arrest has been made so far in connection with the case.

According to police, the complainant stated that his sister attends tuition classes in a nearby locality. The brother alleged that the group of girls pressured his minor sister to wear a burqa.

Raising serious concerns over the incident, the complainant has urged the authorities to look into the case.

Police said that the identity of one of the accused girls, whose name figures in the FIR, has been confirmed, while efforts are underway to trace and establish the whereabouts of the remaining four girls mentioned in the complaint.

