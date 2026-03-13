Pregnant rape victim ‘threatened, gangraped’ by attacker’s aides in UP’s Moradabad

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 19-year-old pregnant rape survivor in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, has alleged she was gang-raped by three associates of her original attacker after refusing to give a court statement in his favour.
According to police, the victim said she is four months pregnant. “The chargesheet in the rape case has been filed and the accused is out on bail. Another case registered on the victim’s complaint of gangrape is under investigation,” said Uday Pratap Singh, SHO of the police station concerned.
Police said around two months ago, the woman had lodged a complaint against a local resident named Jabar Singh, alleging that he had sexually assaulted her on the pretext of marriage. She claimed that when she became pregnant and asked him to marry her, he refused.
Police registered a case of rape against Jabar Singh, arrested him, and sent him to jail.
Two days ago, the victim filed another complaint alleging that on March 6, when she had gone to the field for work, three men, Vignesh, Dhara Singh and Anoop — associates of Jabar Singh — intercepted her.
In her complaint, she alleged that the accused demanded she give a statement in court in favour of Jabar Singh. When she told them she would only speak the truth, Anoop allegedly took out a knife and began threatening her.
The three accused then allegedly dragged her to a secluded area in the field and assaulted her. The victim, in her complaint, claimed she managed to escape and rushed home to tell her family.
When her family decided to lodge a complaint, she alleged that women relatives of the accused came to her house and threatened them with dire consequences.
Superintendent of Police, Moradabad, Kunwar Akash Singh, said a medical report is awaited to ascertain the woman’s pregnancy. On the second case filed by the victim, Singh said a probe is on and action will be taken based on evidence.
