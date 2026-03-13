Pregnant rape victim ‘threatened, gangraped’ by attacker’s aides in UP’s Moradabad

Police said around two months ago, the woman had lodged a complaint against a local resident named Jabar Singh, alleging that he had sexually assaulted her on the pretext of marriage. (Source: File/ Representational)

A 19-year-old pregnant rape survivor in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, has alleged she was gang-raped by three associates of her original attacker after refusing to give a court statement in his favour.

According to police, the victim said she is four months pregnant. “The chargesheet in the rape case has been filed and the accused is out on bail. Another case registered on the victim’s complaint of gangrape is under investigation,” said Uday Pratap Singh, SHO of the police station concerned.

Police said around two months ago, the woman had lodged a complaint against a local resident named Jabar Singh, alleging that he had sexually assaulted her on the pretext of marriage. She claimed that when she became pregnant and asked him to marry her, he refused.