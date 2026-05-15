Forbidden love, father’s disapproval: Inside Rs 1.2-crore heist at Moradabad trader’s home

Around midnight on May 12, Moradabad brass trader Mohammad Imran and his family returned home after celebrating his daughter’s birthday. They went to sleep, unaware of what was about to unfold.

Barely four hours later, around 3.40 am, suspicious noises jolted the family awake. As they stepped out to inspect, they came face to face with armed intruders, their faces concealed behind scarves.

The assailants held the six-member family at gunpoint before fleeing with Rs 1.20 crore in cash and jewellery.

Police were called in. As they scrubbed the house for clues, police found that the digitally secured main gate was unlocked that night and the thieves had a key to access the double-story house in Akbar Compound— signs, police said, that pointed towards an insider’s role.

Their hunch proved right. The theft was allegedly masterminded by the trader’s 21-year-old daughter, Ariba. Police claimed she helped her boyfriend and his associates break into her house.

Ariba along with four others, including her 27-year-old boyfriend Arshad Warsi, have been arrested. Police said they recovered Rs 47.24 lakh in cash of the looted amount, four illegal firearms allegedly used in the robbery, and two cars from the accused.

“So far, we have identified the involvement of eight people in the case. Five suspects, including the victim’s daughter and her boyfriend, have been arrested, while efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining absconding accused,” said Superintendent of Police, Moradabad, Satpal.

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Police added that four more persons have also been detained for questioning and efforts are also to recover the remaining looted money.

Why did she do it?

Police said during their probe, it came to light that Ariba and Arshad had been together for five years but her family was against them.

According to police, Ariba believed her father, who was a prominent and well-to-do businessman, disapproved of the relationship because of Arshad’s financial status and wanted him to become wealthy. Investigators alleged that she repeatedly urged Arshad to target her own family home whenever large sums of cash were kept there.

Cracking the heist

Police said they were alerted to the robbery on the morning of May 12. During their inspection, they found that the assailants had taken away the Digital Video Recorder (DVR) connected to the home’s CCTV system.

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Circle officer, Moradabad, Sunita Dahia, said the assailants threatened the family but did not physically harm anyone. Ariba, her parents and her two younger brothers and younger sister were in the house at the time.

As part of the investigation, officers examined CCTV footage from cameras installed near the house and reviewed images from nearby toll plazas to trace the suspects’ movements.

It was when they scrutinised call records of family members that police suspected Ariba’s involvement, they said. She had repeatedly contacted a particular phone number before and after the robbery.

Police tracked down the user of that number — it belonged to Arshad, a resident of Amroha.

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Officers then analysed Arshad’s call records and traced the rest of the accused — Ravi Kumar, 26; Kuldeep, 26; and his relative Nikki, 20, all residents of Amroha.

Police said the three men pursued B.Pharm, while Nikki is a student.

Arshad runs a wooden furniture shop, while Kuldeep and Ravi are employed in private jobs. Ariba, meanwhile, had discontinued her studies after failing her intermediate examinations and was pursuing an online beautician course.

Questioning of Arshad, Ariba and the other suspects subsequently revealed details of the dacoity and their alleged involvement.

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The robbery

During questioning, Arshad told police he was introduced to Ariba through her cousin and they had been in a relationship since 2018. Police said they wanted to get married, but Ariba’s father disapproved because he belonged to a different caste.

Police said the couple then hatched the plan. Ariba believed that if Arshad could steal the cash, the couple could elope and live comfortably.

Police said she allegedly provided Arshad with inside information about the house, including its layout and security arrangements. About a month before the robbery, police claimed, she handed over the house keys to Arshad and promised to open the main gate for him and his associates on the night of the crime.

Police said Imran recently brought home around Rs 1.20 crore to register a land purchase — setting the plan into motion. Arshad allegedly assembled his associates, promising them a substantial share of the loot.

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On the night of the robbery, police said the accused arrived at the house in two cars and parked them at a distance to avoid suspicion.

Around 3.30 am, police claimed, Ariba gave them the signal and remotely unlocked the main gate. Police said the robbers used the key she had earlier provided and got in.