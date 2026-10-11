‘Hung upside down, beaten’: UP Police probe torture claims against BJP MLA

The Moradabad police in Uttar Pradesh are probing allegations that three men were held captive and brutally tortured at the house of BJP MLA Sushant Singh over the suspected theft of a gold bangle. Two of the alleged victims worked at the legislator’s house, while the third was a friend of theirs.

Two of the three victims, Ramu Kashyap and his neighbour Atul Kashyap, sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at a hospital, with Ramu’s condition remaining critical. The third victim, Lavish Kashyap, was discharged after receiving first aid.

Ramu’s mother Omwati Kashyap filed a complaint Friday at the Thakurdwara police station, accusing Sushant Singh and his associates of assaulting her son and the two other youths. No FIR has been registered till now.

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Speaking to The Indian Express, Omwati Kashyap alleged that the three youths were hung upside down and brutally beaten while being questioned over the suspected theft.

“They rubbed salt into their wounds and also administered electric shocks,” she alleged.

Ramu Kashyap, a married daily-wage labourer with three children, was among the three victims. The other two, Atul Kashyap and Lavish Kashyap, allegedly worked at the MLA’s residence in Thakurdwara. All three are residents of the Dilari area, around 12 km from the legislator’s residence.

Ramu’s cousin Ompal Singh said the incident dates back to October 6, when a gold bangle allegedly went missing from the MLA’s residence.

“The MLA’s associates questioned Atul and Lavish and assaulted them. Associates believed Atul and Lavish had stolen it. During the questioning, they allegedly told the men that they had handed the bangle over to Ramu Kashyap,” Ompal said.

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Ompal alleged that the MLA’s associates subsequently arrived at Ramu’s residence and took him away on the pretext of asking him to carry out some work.

Omwati Kashyap said she later went to the MLA’s residence with several residents to find out what had happened to her son and the other two youths. She alleged that the MLA’s associates refused to let them meet the youths and threatened them instead.

“We later learnt that the three had been brutally assaulted inside the house during questioning. When their condition deteriorated, they were taken to a hospital run by someone known to the MLA’s associates,” she alleged, adding that the bangle is still missing.

Thakurdwara Station House Officer Manoj Parmar said the police were probing the matter. He stated that the incident allegedly occurred over the disappearance of a gold bangle from the MLA’s residence, adding that two of the injured youths were undergoing treatment at a hospital.

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Happy, an associate who answered the MLA’s phone, said the dispute involved the residence’s staff over some issue and that some people had sustained serious injuries. However, he denied the MLA’s involvement, saying Sushant Singh was not at the house when the incident occurred.

“Some people have dragged MLA’s name into the case for political reasons,” he said.

Two-time MLA from Barhapur

This is the second term of BJP MLA Sushant Singh, who represents the Barhapur Assembly constituency in Bijnor district. The son of former MP Kunwar Sarvesh Singh, he won the last Assembly election by defeating his nearest rival, Kapil Kumar of the Samajwadi Party, by 14,280 votes (securing 41.58 per cent of the total votes polled). He hails from a royal family in Moradabad.

In April 2024, a day after polling in the Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency, Kunwar Sarvesh Singh, then the BJP’s candidate, died of a heart attack. He had been unwell since filing his nomination papers, prompting his son Sushant to take charge of the election campaign. The Samajwadi Party’s Ruchi Vira ultimately won that Lok Sabha election.