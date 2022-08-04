Moradabad: Removed over ‘bulldozer threat’ to businessman, Bilari SDM suspended

Updated: August 4, 2022 4:12:59 am
More than a fortnight after the Bilari Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) was removed from his post following a complaint of a local businessman for allegedly threatening him by getting a portion of his building demolished when asked to clear dues, the state government has suspended the officer.
The action was taken after the Moradabad district administration found the then SDM Ghanshyam Verma guilty in its initial inquiry report.
“The administration submitted an inquiry report that indicted the officer. No one guilty of misdeed would be spared. The move is in accordance with the state government’s zero tolerance policy against corruption,” said Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi.
Last month, the administration had ordered a probe into the allegations of Zahid Ahmed, the businessman, who claimed that the SDM threatened to send a bulldozer and get demolished a portion of a building on his plot when he asked Verma to clear dues for the furniture bought from his shop. Verma, on the other hand, had claimed that Zahid levelled false allegations against him after a notice of encroachment was served on him.
Subscriber Only Stories
After the incident surfaced on social media and an inquiry was ordered, Ghanshyam Verma was attached to the district collectorate office.
Moradabad Additional District Magistrate (Executive) Surendra Singh, who also conducted the inquiry, said the district administration has received the government’s suspension orders.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Kangana Ranaut accuses Aamir Khan of masterminding negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha: 'A Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway'
Women's cricket: India vs Barbados
Aamir Khan says he regrets not spending much time with Ira, Junaid in the early years: ‘I’m a changed person now’
Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’Premium
Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Latest News
DGP honours UT Police team for nabbing notorious burglar
Complete probe in NDPS cases within 180 days: HC to DGPs
Chandigarh has so far reported 22 dengue cases
Noida prepares for twin tower demolition; more than 60 experts to be involved
Ex-DGP Saini quizzed by SIT in sacrilege police firing case
Hired driver abandons senior citizen couple, makes away with their car
High Court issues notice to UT over Inspector’s plea against CAT order
Woman stalked in park, case registered
Day after four died at Gurgaon condo, kin rue: ‘Safety gear could have saved their lives’
Vigilance Bureau raids govt office, arrests architect for corruption
Kerala skater’s kin arrive to claim body
Elderly couple targeted at Gurgaon home, 4 masked men gag woman, flee with bangles and phone