Moradabad: Removed over ‘bulldozer threat’ to businessman, Bilari SDM suspended

More than a fortnight after the Bilari Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) was removed from his post following a complaint of a local businessman for allegedly threatening him by getting a portion of his building demolished when asked to clear dues, the state government has suspended the officer.

The action was taken after the Moradabad district administration found the then SDM Ghanshyam Verma guilty in its initial inquiry report.

“The administration submitted an inquiry report that indicted the officer. No one guilty of misdeed would be spared. The move is in accordance with the state government’s zero tolerance policy against corruption,” said Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi.

Last month, the administration had ordered a probe into the allegations of Zahid Ahmed, the businessman, who claimed that the SDM threatened to send a bulldozer and get demolished a portion of a building on his plot when he asked Verma to clear dues for the furniture bought from his shop. Verma, on the other hand, had claimed that Zahid levelled false allegations against him after a notice of encroachment was served on him.

After the incident surfaced on social media and an inquiry was ordered, Ghanshyam Verma was attached to the district collectorate office.

Moradabad Additional District Magistrate (Executive) Surendra Singh, who also conducted the inquiry, said the district administration has received the government’s suspension orders.