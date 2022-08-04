scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Moradabad: Removed over ‘bulldozer threat’ to businessman, Bilari SDM suspended

Last month, the administration had ordered a probe into the allegations of Zahid Ahmed, the businessman, who claimed that the SDM threatened to send a bulldozer and get demolished a portion of a building on his plot when he asked Verma to clear dues for the furniture bought from his shop.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
Updated: August 4, 2022 4:12:59 am
Moradabad, bulldozer threat, Bilari SDM suspended, Lucknow news, Lucknow , Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe action was taken after the Moradabad district administration found the then SDM Ghanshyam Verma guilty in its initial inquiry report. Representational

More than a fortnight after the Bilari Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) was removed from his post following a complaint of a local businessman for allegedly threatening him by getting a portion of his building demolished when asked to clear dues, the state government has suspended the officer.

The action was taken after the Moradabad district administration found the then SDM Ghanshyam Verma guilty in its initial inquiry report.

“The administration submitted an inquiry report that indicted the officer. No one guilty of misdeed would be spared. The move is in accordance with the state government’s zero tolerance policy against corruption,” said Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi.

Last month, the administration had ordered a probe into the allegations of Zahid Ahmed, the businessman, who claimed that the SDM threatened to send a bulldozer and get demolished a portion of a building on his plot when he asked Verma to clear dues for the furniture bought from his shop. Verma, on the other hand, had claimed that Zahid levelled false allegations against him after a notice of encroachment was served on him.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One Chin...Premium
UPSC Key-August 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One Chin...
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...Premium
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...Premium
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...

After the incident surfaced on social media and an inquiry was ordered, Ghanshyam Verma was attached to the district collectorate office.

More from Lucknow

Moradabad Additional District Magistrate (Executive) Surendra Singh, who also conducted the inquiry, said the district administration has received the government’s suspension orders.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 04:10:24 am

Most Popular

1

Kangana Ranaut accuses Aamir Khan of masterminding negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha: 'A Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway'

2

Day after raids at Herald House, Young Indian office sealed by ED

3

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

4

Cannot evict people with bulldozer at doorstep without notice: Delhi HC

5

SC's PMLA ruling: 17 Oppn parties term order 'dangerous', seek review

Featured Stories

August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
Pelosi queers pitch
Pelosi queers pitch
An Expert Explains: Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the In...
An Expert Explains: Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the In...
India's trade deficit surges to over $31 bn – what is trade deficit, is i...
India's trade deficit surges to over $31 bn – what is trade deficit, is i...
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle
Rahul watching, sparring Karnataka Congress leaders turn up for birthday ...
Rahul watching, sparring Karnataka Congress leaders turn up for birthday ...
Women's cricket: India vs Barbados
CWG 2022 LIVE

Women's cricket: India vs Barbados

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari fined for violating traffic rules during rally

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari fined for violating traffic rules during rally

CJI's office gets communication from Centre urging him to recommend successor

CJI's office gets communication from Centre urging him to recommend successor

Aamir Khan says he regrets not spending much time with Ira, Junaid in the early years: ‘I’m a changed person now’

Aamir Khan says he regrets not spending much time with Ira, Junaid in the early years: ‘I’m a changed person now’

Tulika Maan's judo silver result of sacrifice of single mom Delhi Police ASI
CWG 2022

Tulika Maan's judo silver result of sacrifice of single mom Delhi Police ASI

Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’

Premium
OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

A brown knight in a veshti, here’s how Chess Olympiad’s mascot ‘Thambi’ was created

A brown knight in a veshti, here’s how Chess Olympiad’s mascot ‘Thambi’ was created

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India
Explained

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India

Premium
‘A dream come true’: Mother-daughter duo fly plane together

‘A dream come true’: Mother-daughter duo fly plane together

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Laal Singh Chaddha

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement