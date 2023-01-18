Moradabad man, who claimed of being forced to chant religious slogans, arrested on molestation charges

A 46-year-old Moradabad-based businessman, who had lodged an FIR last week claiming he was beaten up and forced to shout religious slogans by his co-passengers onboard a train, was arrested Tuesday by the Government Railway Police (GRP) on charges of molesting a woman.

Asim Hussain had also said in his FIR, filed on January 13, that his beard was pulled by co-passengers and money stolen while he was travelling on the Padmavat Express.

On Tuesday afternoon, the woman, 20, filed an FIR against Hussain at the GRP’s Moradabad office. She claimed on January 12, when she was travelling to her native place in the general coach of the same train, a man asked her to sit next to him as the coach was overcrowded. “A few minutes later, the man who called me a daughter started touching me inappropriately to which I objected and started weeping,” she claimed.

She also claimed her co-passengers got angry when the man was trying to molest her and beat him up. Her statement was recorded under section 164 of the CrPC before a magistrate. Following the victim’s statement, the Moradabad GRP had produced Hussain before the Railway Magistrate and he was sent to the jail Tuesday evening.

“We had been claiming since January 12, after we conducted our inquiry, that the charges of the businessman that his beard was pulled and he was forced to chant religious slogans besides that his co-passengers had beaten him with belts and also looted Rs 2200, were false. It took nearly four days for us to trace the victim as we identified her through available CCTV footage and now the accused has been sent to jail,” said Aparna Gupta, SP, GRP, Moradabad.

The incident of Hussain being beaten by belts in the train went viral on social media and Muslim leaders, including MPs, and Opposition parties put the BJP and RSS in the dock over the issue especially after Mohan Bhagwat’s statement a few days earlier. Bhagwat had assured that Muslims in the country have nothing to fear.

It was under pressure from social media groups and after the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Moradabad unit chief reached the GRP station with Hussain that the police had to lodge an FIR over the incident. GRP later arrested two men—Satish Kumar (23) of Rae Barely and Suraj Kumar(25) of Pratapgarh—on charges of breach of peace. The two were released later on bail.

Advertisement

“Our stand from day one has been vindicated and now the culprit is behind the bars,” said Gupta.