Moradabad man booked for ‘raping’ Delhi woman

A case has been registered against a youth from Moradabad for allegedly raping a 22-year-old woman from New Delhi on the false promise of marriage when she was visiting her maternal grandmother’s place in November last year.

The youth’s father and uncle have also been booked for criminal intimidation, officials said.

The Moradabad police lodged the case after the woman filed a zero FIR at the office of the Delhi Police Commissioner on December 20 and they received it in the last week of January. They lodged the FIR after a preliminary inquiry, officials said.

A zero FIR can be filed at any police station, whether or not the offence was committed under the jurisdiction of that particular police station.

“The complainant or her family have not appeared in person at the police station but we have lodged an FIR under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code against the main accused and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) against his father and the uncle. No arrest has been made so far as our inquiry is on,” said the area police station in-charge.

As per the zero FIR, the complainant lives in New Delhi and had come to Moradabad to stay with her maternal grandmother. The youth living in the vicinity of the house raped her on the night of November 6 after making false promise of marrying her, she alleged.

She claimed that when she contacted the man a few days later to fulfil his promise, he backtracked. She returned to Delhi and told her parents about the incident.

The police said as per the FIR, the father and an uncle of the woman came to Moradabad on November 23 and met the youth’s family to talk about their marriage but they were ill-treated and threatened that her “objectionable photos” will be released on social media if they insisted on the demand of marriage.

“We will take action once our inquiry is complete. We will verify the allegations levelled in the FIR,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police (Civil Lines, Moradabad) Anup Singh.