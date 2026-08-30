Moradabad leopard attacks: 4 dead in August alone, villagers threaten to leave homes

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The deaths of four people in leopard attacks over the past four weeks have deepened fear in Bahapur Baliya village of Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district, where three of the fatalities were reported. The fourth fatal attack was reported from neighbouring Lalapur Peepalsana village.
On Sunday, residents of Bahapur Baliya village held a meeting to discuss leaving the village, saying leopard attacks were increasing and authorities had failed to bring the situation under control. In separate incidents, six people have been injured in leopard attacks, adding to growing fear among villagers.
They claimed that the attacks, which were once largely confined to agricultural fields, have now reached the doorstep of villagers’ homes. In the latest incident on Saturday, a leopard reportedly dragged 35-year-old farmer Jagraj Singh Saini away from the courtyard of his house in Bahapur Baliya village after seizing him by the neck while he slept. His body was found in a nearby field the following morning.
“We held a meeting in the village today (Sunday), and several families said they were prepared to leave and would return only when the situation returned to normal. I am trying to persuade them to stay,” said Naresh Kumar, the village head of Bahapur Baliya.
The prospect of leaving the village has emerged as a desperate option for residents, who say they fear that if the government fails to bring the leopard attacks under control, they may have no choice but to move out to protect their families.
Villagers and forest officials believe that the same leopard may be responsible for the attacks that have killed people in the area.
Stronger measures
“We want the authorities to declare the leopard a man-eater and issue a shoot-on-sight order against the animal responsible for the attacks,” said the village head.
He added that villagers had unanimously decided to press for stronger measures because despite repeated attacks and sightings, the animal continued to be seen in and around agricultural fields and villages, leaving residents in constant fear.
Kumar said the villagers also demanded the establishment of a permanent forest outpost in Bahapur Baliya so that leopard movements could be monitored around the clock and forest department teams could respond immediately to any alert.
Bahapur Baliya, a village of around 1,400 people with a mixed population, lies along the banks of the Ramganga river, about 80 kilometres from Moradabad district headquarters, and falls under Thakurdwara tehsil.
The attacks had already claimed three lives in the village. On August 18, Brahmo Devi, 55, was killed by a leopard while collecting fodder. A week later, on August 25, Mithilesh Devi, 45, was attacked while working in a sugarcane field. Both women died in the attacks. The animal also attacked three women who were accompanying Brahmo Devi. On August 3, a leopard attacked and killed Santosh Devi, 45, at Lalapur Peepalsana village, which is around two kilometres from Bahapur Baliya village.
Meanwhile, the Forest Department said it was making sustained efforts to capture leopards roaming in and around the affected villages. Cages and nets have been deployed, while forest teams are conducting regular patrols in areas where attacks and sightings have been reported. Public awareness efforts have also been stepped up, with officials holding village meetings and using public-address systems to warn residents and advise them on safety measures.
“We have captured 10 leopards this month, and efforts are continuing to trace and capture others,” said Vinay Kumar Singh, Divisional Forest Officer, Moradabad. He added that they have no information about the decision taken by villagers in the meeting held on Sunday.
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