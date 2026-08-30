Moradabad leopard attacks: 4 dead in August alone, villagers threaten to leave homes

The deaths of four people in leopard attacks over the past four weeks have deepened fear in Bahapur Baliya village of Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district, where three of the fatalities were reported. The fourth fatal attack was reported from neighbouring Lalapur Peepalsana village.

On Sunday, residents of Bahapur Baliya village held a meeting to discuss leaving the village, saying leopard attacks were increasing and authorities had failed to bring the situation under control. In separate incidents, six people have been injured in leopard attacks, adding to growing fear among villagers.

They claimed that the attacks, which were once largely confined to agricultural fields, have now reached the doorstep of villagers’ homes. In the latest incident on Saturday, a leopard reportedly dragged 35-year-old farmer Jagraj Singh Saini away from the courtyard of his house in Bahapur Baliya village after seizing him by the neck while he slept. His body was found in a nearby field the following morning.