He grew a beard, offered namaz: How a UP history-sheeter led a double life as ‘Sultan’ for two decades

For nearly two decades, a history-sheeter from Moradabad named Naresh lived a quiet life in neighbouring Sambhal, assuming a new name — and religious identity.

Police said he went by the name Sultan, grew out his beard, took a house on rent near a mosque, and offered namaz. He also obtained forged documents, including an Aadhaar card, voter ID and PAN card, to bolster his fake identity.

It was during a routine verification drive last week to check the whereabouts of listed history-sheeters in the district that uncovered his carefully constructed double life, and led to the arrest of the 58-year-old.