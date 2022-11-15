scorecardresearch
Month-long event to reaffirm cultural links between Varanasi, Tamil Nadu

The event will start from November 17 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend it on November 19, officials said.

A view of Varanasi Ghat. (Express File)

With an aim to reestablish age-old links between the cultures of Varanasi and Tamil Nadu, the Centre will be organising a one-of-its kind event called ‘Kashi-Tamil Sangamam’ and is preparing to welcome over 2,500 guests to the month-long affair. The event will start from November 17 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend it on November 19, officials said.

Varanasi is the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Modi.

The government is coordinating with the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) to organise seminars and academic exchanges between experts, scholars, students, artisans and delegates. As part of the preparations, the delegates would be divided into 12 groups of 210 members each, who would be arriving in Varanasi via trains. The Kashi-Tamil Sangamam would conclude on December 16.

The groups of delegates would comprise students, teachers, entrepreneurs, spiritual experts, artisans and other professionals. “During their visit, these delegates would get to visit local attractions like the Kashi Vishwanath corridor and enjoy a cruise along the ghats of Ganga. Apart from tours around Varanasi, the government will also be organising visits to Prayagraj and Ayodhya for the delegates,” officials said.

In the evenings, artists from both Tamil Nadu and Varanasi would perform at cultural events and stalls selling handicrafts and handloom products from Tamil Nadu would also be set up.

“It is a very significant event to celebrate the knowledge and cultural links between the two states and is in tune with the New Education Policy, which talks about a holistic approach towards education and creating a sync between modern and traditional knowledge. We are expecting the Prime Minister to be part of the event on November 19,” said a senior government officer.

Apart from BHU, some of the events would also be organised at the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, the Trade Facilitation Centre and Textiles Museum in Varanasi.

Speaking to The Indian Express, nodal officer for the event at BHU HCS Rathore said, “We have planned a series of seven academic seminars and delegates would be arriving on different dates to attend these events. It is being managed by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.”

Sources said that along with BHU, the government has roped in Indian Institute of Technology- Madras as a knowledge partner for the event. “In future, the Centre plans to host more such events across the country to reaffirm the cultural link and knowledge between different parts of the country,” a source said.

15-11-2022
