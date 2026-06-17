Monsoon stalled, south and east UP brace for heatwave spell

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With the monsoon yet to reach Uttar Pradesh, the state is likely to witness another spell of heatwave conditions over the coming days as temperatures continue to soar across several districts, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The Met’s report on Tuesday showed a significant rise in daytime temperatures across parts of eastern UP. Banda recorded maximum temperature of 43.4 degrees Celsius on Monday, while Prayagraj touched 44°C, figuring among the hottest cities in the country. Meteorologists attributed the heat wave to a lack of significant cloud cover.
“At present, there is no major weather system influencing Uttar Pradesh. In the absence of significant cloud cover, daytime radiative heating is taking place, leading to a rise in temperatures,” said IMD scientist Atul Kumar Singh. He said temperatures in parts of southern and eastern Uttar Pradesh are climatologically high during this period because the region falls within one of the country’s peak heating zones when the sun is positioned near the Tropic of Cancer.
According to him, the prevailing weather conditions were not favourable for the further advancement of the Southwest Monsoon into Uttar Pradesh.
“As of now, there are no favourable conditions for the monsoon to advance to the state in the next four to five days. Any rainfall that occurs in the meantime is likely to be due to localised heating, instability, or western disturbances and should not be treated as monsoonal rainfall,” he said.
The IMD has forecast isolated rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds at some places in both western and eastern Uttar Pradesh through June 18. However, from June 19 onwards, heatwave conditions are expected to re-emerge in isolated pockets.
The scientist added that while some localised thunderstorm activity could occur, particularly in parts of southern UP, it would not provide widespread relief from the prevailing heat.
“There may be isolated pockets receiving light rain or thunderstorms, but these are local developments and not part of any large-scale weather system. Overall, weather conditions are likely to remain broadly similar in the coming days,” he said.
Singh said the rainfall activity may increase over parts of the northern Terai region after five to six days, but any assessment regarding the monsoon’s advance into Uttar Pradesh will depend on future atmospheric developments.
(Shruti Gupta is an intern with The Indian Express)
Lucknow: The state government on Tuesday extended the summer vacation in schools under the Basic Education Council and recognised institutions till June 24 in view of the prevailing heatwave conditions, officials said.
According to an order issued by Basic and Secondary Education Additional Chief Secretary Parth Sarathi Sen Sharma, summer vacations will now be observed from May 20 to June 24 every year, and regular classes will commence from June 25.
The schools were scheduled to open on Tuesday after the summer vacation, but with the issuance of new orders, the reopening date has been extended and will now be on June 25, according to an official statement.
The officials said the move would bring uniformity in the academic calendar across UP and eliminate the need for district administrations to repeatedly extend holidays at the local level during periods of extreme heat.
The government has also directed schools to ensure uninterrupted electricity, drinking water, and other basic facilities. PTI
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