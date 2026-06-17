Monsoon stalled, south and east UP brace for heatwave spell

Singh said the rainfall activity may increase over parts of the northern Terai region after five to six days, but any assessment regarding the monsoon's advance into Uttar Pradesh will depend on future atmospheric developments.

With the monsoon yet to reach Uttar Pradesh, the state is likely to witness another spell of heatwave conditions over the coming days as temperatures continue to soar across several districts, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Met’s report on Tuesday showed a significant rise in daytime temperatures across parts of eastern UP. Banda recorded maximum temperature of 43.4 degrees Celsius on Monday, while Prayagraj touched 44°C, figuring among the hottest cities in the country. Meteorologists attributed the heat wave to a lack of significant cloud cover.

“At present, there is no major weather system influencing Uttar Pradesh. In the absence of significant cloud cover, daytime radiative heating is taking place, leading to a rise in temperatures,” said IMD scientist Atul Kumar Singh. He said temperatures in parts of southern and eastern Uttar Pradesh are climatologically high during this period because the region falls within one of the country’s peak heating zones when the sun is positioned near the Tropic of Cancer.