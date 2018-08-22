Monsoon session to begin with tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee

The chief minister placed the proposal to pay tribute to Vajpayee on the first day of the session, which was agreed by other leaders as well. The chief minister placed the proposal to pay tribute to Vajpayee on the first day of the session, which was agreed by other leaders as well.

At a business advisory committee meeting convened by the Assembly Speaker on Tuesday, it was decided that a condolence meeting would be held for former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on August 23, the first day of the monsoon session.

At an all-party meeting Tuesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with leaders of other political parties observed two minutes’ silence and paid tribute to the the former prime minister. The chief minister placed the proposal to pay tribute to Vajpayee on the first day of the session, which was agreed by other leaders as well. The House would be adjourned for the day after that. The chief minister said that Uttar Pradesh has been both the place of birth and place of work for Vajpayee.

There would be no sitting of the Assembly on August 24, when the government and the BJP plans to undertake “Kalash Yatras” with ashes of the former prime minister to different parts of the state.

Sources said while the chief minister requested leaders of Opposition parties to cooperate in the peaceful functioning of the monsoon session of the Assembly, some of the leaders of Opposition parties requested that everyone should refrain from making personal comments during the session, which also disrupts its functioning.

Assuring support for “constructive discussion” in the Assembly, official spokesperson of the government informed that the chief minister also suggested that one should avoid making personal attacks during discussion on significant issues as it also affects the image of the members among the public.

In the business advisory committee meeting it was also decided that the supplementary demands for grants would be tabled on August 27. While leaders of the opposition parties demanded that session should be extended beyond August 31, and that there should be detailed discussion on different issues, it was also decided that another business advisory committee meeting would be called on August 30 to decide the further agenda of the session.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App