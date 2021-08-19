Monsoon Session: Quota report, ‘soaring’ inflation rock House

There was an uproar in the Assembly over the issue of reservation and rising inflation in the state. Raising the issue of reservation of most backwards communities during Zero Hour, SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar asked the government to give an exact date of implementing the recommendation of the committee on OBC reservation.

Replying to the SBSP chief, Backward Welfare Minister Anil Rajbhar said the report of the social justice committee formed by the state for providing reservation to the most backwards was being examined. “The Yogi Adityanath government is determined for social justice. The social justice committee was formed by the CM and if the BJP does not provide reservation to the backwards and the Dalits, will it be given by (Asaduddin) Owaisi? The report of the committee is being examined so that no one has to reach court,” the minister told the Assembly.

Owaisi’s AIMIM is a part of Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, an alliance of smaller parties led by Om Prakash Rajbhar.

The state government had formed a social justice committee for reservation distribution among most backwards under Retired High Court Justice Raghvendra Singh. The report was submitted to the government two years ago.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary (Samajwadi Party) demanded a “caste-based Census” and said that if the BJP government was actually serious about the welfare of Backwards then they should get the caste-based Census done so that proper benefit can be given to the backward community and Dalits as per their population.

BSP leader Lalji Verma alleged that reservation policy was not being followed in the appointment of government teachers in the state – a charge refuted by the government.

Accusing the BJP government of being anti-OBC, anti-Dalit and anti-reservation, Samajwadi Party MLAs staged a walkout.

Earlier in the day, the Question Hour was washed out as Samajwadi Party and Congress members trooped into the Well of the House on the issue of price rise. As soon as the House assembled at 11 am, Leader of the Opposition Chaudhary demanded a discussion on inflation. As Congress MLAs also joined in, Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit said, “The state government has nothing to do with inflation. If your rangarang karyakram (variety programme) is over, then let the House function.”

However, the Opposition members continued to raise slogans, leading to the adjournment of the proceedings for 40 minutes, which was later extended for the entire Question Hour till 12.20 pm by the Speaker.

After the presentation of the supplementary budget, the Samajwadi Party and the Congress sought to draw the attention of the government towards the issue. Chaudhary and CLP leader Aradhana Misra sought a discussion on the issue. Chaudhary said, “There is terrible and fatal inflation and everything has become expensive. Only the lives of the public are cheap. There is huge anger in the public due to inflation and this can assume a disastrous proportion. Hence, the House must stop all business and discuss this issue.”

Aradhana Misra said, “In the BJP rule, if there is anything, whose development has taken place, it is inflation. During the pandemic, people were forced to buy wood for funerals at 10 times the price.” She asked where are the BJP leaders who used to protest on roads during UPA regime if there was slight rise in the prices of LPG, petrol or diesel.

Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi said the prices of petrol and diesel are governed by the international market, and that there was no inflation. Speaker Dixit rejected the demand to hold a discussion while adjourning the proceedings of the House, following which the SP and the Congress members staged a walkout.

—With PTI Inputs