Monsoon session: Opposition to focus on women’s safety, crime

The monsoon session of UP assembly begins from August 23. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) The monsoon session of UP assembly begins from August 23. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

The Opposition has decided to unite against the state government over the issue of women’s safety, particularly in the aftermath of the Deoria shelter home abuse case.

The Monsoon Session of the Assembly begins on August 23. The Speaker has called for an all party meeting on August 21. The Leader of Opposition SP’s Ram Govind Chaudhary has separately invited leaders of all opposition parties for a meeting on Tuesday to discuss a common agenda.

“For a year after its licence was cancelled, the shelter home kept receiving girls from the police. Then incidents of rape and gang rapes are being reported regularly, along with incidents of dacoity. While the government has failed to provide security to girls and women, the overall law and order is deteriorating daily and the Opposition would question government on these issues in the Assembly,” said Chaudhary.

Asked about a joint meeting of the Opposition to decide on the common agenda, Chaudhary said, “Opposition is united and we would also sit together like in the past to discuss the issues, which affect the people of the state at present.”

BSP Legislature Party leader Lalji Verma said, “Women security, law and order, dacoity are some of the obvious issues affecting people of the state and would be raised by us as well. Apart from the all party meeting and business advisory committee meeting called by the speaker, leader of opposition has also called a meeting on August 21. Final decision about the issues and agenda of the party would be decided at Party’s legislature party meeting on August 22,”

Congress Legislature Party leader, Ajay Kumar Lallu said, “Government might try to escape the question on Deoria shelter home incident, especially why girls were being sent to the home, whose license was canceled a year back and anomalies found in Hardoi, Pratapgarh shelter homes etc. We fear that this could not have happened without the connivance of some influential people and officers thus we would also demand for a quick probe and strict against against all those involved.”

“Apart from failure on the front of women security, over all law and order is also of concern, there are cases of dacoity, loot, large pending dues of sugarcane farmers etc,” he added. He said that while more issues would be discussed in Congress Legislature Party meeting, which is likely to be called in the morning on August 23 before start of the session, opposition leaders might sit together to discuss some of the common issues.

Meanwhile, Vijay Bahadur Pathak, senior BJP leader and Member of Legislative Council, said that his government would not shy away from answering any questions. “Sarkar mein rehne ke karan humari jawab dehi hai, hum usase nahi bhagte. Hum vipaksha ke sare sawalon ke jawab dene ko tyar hain… (We will answer. We don’t run away. we are ready to answer every Opposition question)” said Pathak, adding, “While the fact remains that law and order has improved in the state, we are a transparent government and would answer each and every query of the opposition in the house.”

While Government is preparing to immerse ashes of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Lucknow on August 23, BJP also plans to call all party condolence meet to pay tribute to the leader, informed Pathak.

