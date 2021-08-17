UP Monsoon Session from today: Speaker asks leaders to ensure smooth functioning of House

As the Opposition gears up to counter the BJP government on a host of issues — from unemployment to farmers protest to law and order and the handling of the Covid situation – Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday urged the legislators to ensure smooth functioning of the Monsoon Session of the Assembly that begins from Tuesday.

At the all-party meeting convened by the Speaker here, he urged the leaders to raise the issues within the Assembly by keeping parliamentary decorum in mind. “Uttar Pradesh Assembly is the largest state in the country and thus a message should go from the State Assembly about its proper functioning,” Dixit said.

Chief Minister Adityanath, who was present in the meeting, urged leaders of different parties to “allow discussions in the

democratic set-up”.

“While there is a separate place to do politics, but the fact remains that public welfare can be achieved through serious and effective discussion in the Assembly,” the chief minister said.

He also assured that his government was committed to taking forward the functioning of the House.

Meanwhile, Opposition leaders urged the Speaker to hold “a longer session” so that there could be more time for discussion on the supplementary demands for grants.

“We fear that the Monsoon Session would be curtailed after the supplementary demands are passed. We have requested the Speaker to hold for more number of sittings so that we can raise several issues of the public that are prevailing right now – from unemployment, OBC reservation, farmers’ issues, women security, and law and order among others,” a Samajwadi Party leader told The Indian Express.

The session is scheduled to end on August 24.

At the meeting, Adityanath said that as per the Parliamentary tradition, the House session is held thrice a year and his government has made all the efforts to continue the tradition despite the pandemic.

He said that while the pandemic is under control, it has not ended, and thus there was a need to stay alert.

Meanwhile, changes have also been made to the schedule. While the supplementary demands for grants were earlier expected to be placed on August 20, but due to the Moharram holiday, the supplementary budget would now be tabled on August 18 and the discussion is scheduled to take place on August 19.

The session would then meet after the holiday.

Leader of the Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary of SP could not attend the meeting, and in his place party colleague, Narendra Verma, represented the SP. Others who attended the meeting included BSP leader Shah Alam, Congress leader Aradhna Mishra, SBSP leader Om Prakash Rajbhar among others.