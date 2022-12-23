Monitor new variant, ramp up testing: UP CM to officials

With the Centre urging the states to increase community vigilance and administer precautionary vaccine doses in view of rising Covid-19 cases in China and some other countries, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed the officials to monitor the new coronavirus variant, conduct genome sequencing of fresh cases and ramp up testing.

Chairing a Covid-19 review meeting in Lucknow, the CM also directed the officials to reactivate the Integrated Command and Control Centre considering its role in virus management during the pandemic, the government said in a press release.

In the meeting with Team-9, a group of ministers and senior officials constituted specially for Covid management, the CM also emphasised on making people aware about wearing mask in crowded public places such as hospitals, buses, railway stations and markets.

“We have to be alert as a spike in new cases is possible in the coming days. This is not the time to panic, but to be alert and careful. Covid protocols will have to be followed strictly,” the release quoted Adityanath as saying.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said the district administrations have been directed to isolate the passengers returning from foreign trips and conduct their test.

The officials attending in the meeting told the CM that even as there was a rise in fresh Covid cases in some countries in past one week, the situation was under control in UP and the positivity rate in December has been 0.01 per cent. The state currently has 62 active cases with no new fresh positive case reported from 27,208 test samples conducted in the 24-hour span. Also, 33 people recovered from the infection during the same period, the statement said.

“The Departments of Health and Family Welfare, and Medical Education should improve coordination. Future policy will be drawn as per the advice of the state-level health advisory committee,” the CM said, asking the officials to maintain communication with the Union Health Ministry.

Adityanath said that in accordance with the spirit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of “Jahan bimar, wahin upchar” (provide treatment to the sick people there and then), the help of panchayat pradhans, asha and anganwadi workers should be sought to monitor those having Covid symptoms in their areas.

“During the pandemic, large-scale work was done for infrastructure development of the hospitals. ICUs and ventilators were installed and specialist doctors deployed in every district. Ensure medical equipment are functioning, doctors and paramedical staff are availabile in all hospitals. Every hospital — be it in rural or urban area — should have adequate resources,” the CM said.

It is necessary to examine the requirement of medical institutions and create new posts of specialist doctors and ensure availability of life-saving medicines, he emphasised. UP is the most-vaccinated state in India with about 39.06 crore doses having been given so far and 4.48 crore precautionary doses administered so far, the release claimed.